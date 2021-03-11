NOMADLAND Arrives on Digital April 13

Searchlight Pictures and Chloé Zhao's "Nomadland," an exploration of modern-day van dwelling life on the road starring Frances McDormand, will be available on digital April 13 and Blu-ray™ April 27.

After premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September, "Nomadland" won the Golden Lion. It then went on to win the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, MAKING IT the first film to ever win the top prize at both festivals. Certified-Fresh™ on Rotten Tomatoes®, "Nomadland" continues to receive high acclaim from critics and fans alike. The film was recently awarded Critics Choice Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography. And Frances McDormand is nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Following the economic collapse of a town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and explores an unconventional life in the vast landscape of the American West. Along the way, she forms unbreakable bonds with other nomads in this powerfully moving story of hope and resilience from director Chloé Zhao, based on the book by Jessica Bruder, also starring David Strathairn.