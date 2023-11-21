NIGHT OF THE CAREGIVER Starring Natalie Denise Sperl And Eileen Dietz Now Streaming On Tubi, Amazon Prime And Vudu

"Night of the Caregiver" provides chilling thrills for horror movie enthusiasts.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 1 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic' Photo 4 Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic'

NIGHT OF THE CAREGIVER Starring Natalie Denise Sperl And Eileen Dietz Now Streaming On Tubi, Amazon Prime And Vudu

"Night of the Caregiver" starring Natalie Denise Sperl and The Exorcist's Eileen Dietz is now streaming on Tubi, Amazon Prime and Vudu, and definitely provides chills and thrills for all horror movie enthusiasts.

Synopsis:

Hospice nurse Julia Rowe is hired to be caregiver for Lillian Gresham, who lives in an isolated house in a remote area. Although she is terminally ill, the elderly Lillian is a cordial and sweet lady. However, as the night goes on, Julia suspects something demonic is also dwelling in the house causing she and Lillian to be in grave danger...

Natalie Denise Sperl is an award-winning actress, filmmaker and musician. She has over 50 acting credits including hit TV shows "Two and A Half Men", "How I Met Your Mother", NCIS and more. In the film world she is known for her starring roles in "Rock Monster", "Succubus Hell Bent", and as Greta Garbo in David Finchers' Oscar winning film "MANK'.

Eileen Dietz immortalized herself as a horror icon when she portrayed two memorable roles in the film "The Exorcist". Cast as the demon who possessed Regan where she performed all the better known scenes in the film: the vomiting, the levitation, the death scene, the abuse of the cross sequence and many others. She also played the infamous Face of Death aka Pazuzu aka Captain Howdy. She has been a staple in the world of entertainment ever since.

"Night of the Caregiver" also stars Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts, Joe Cornet (who also directs and produces), Anna Oris and Savannah Jensen.

Watch the trailer for "Night of the Caregiver" here:

"Night of the Caregiver" is available for streaming on Tubi, Amazon Prime and Hulu.

Stream "Night of the Caregiver" on Tubi:

https://tubitv.com/movies/100008613/night-of-the-caregiver

The official website for Natalie Denise Sperl may be found at https://www.nataliedenisesperl.com

The official website for Eileen Dietz may be found at http://www.eileendietz.com



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres Expand ScreenX Network with New Locations Across the U.S. Photo
CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres Expand ScreenX Network with New Locations Across the U.S.

CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres are expanding the ScreenX network with new locations across the U.S., including Portland, Texas in 2024 and Joplin, Texas in 2025.

2
FATAL FAMILY FEUDS Comes to Oxygen True Crime In December Photo
FATAL FAMILY FEUDS Comes to Oxygen True Crime In December

Oxygen True Crime, the home of high-quality true crime programming, examines what happens when the ties that bind become the ties that divide? When your inner circle becomes your biggest enemy? Where disagreements around the dinner table can only be solved by violence?

3
FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDYS Sets 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital Release Photo
FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Sets 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital Release

The all-new bonus content gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the iconic animatronics and recreating the immersive world of the game. After accepting a security guard job from Steve (Matthew Lillard; Scream, Scooby Doo), Mike (Josh Hutcherson; The Hunger Games Franchise), discovers an abandoned restaurant.

4
Reneé Rapp, Darren Criss & More to Perform at the NATIONAL TREE LIGHTING Photo
Reneé Rapp, Darren Criss & More to Perform at the NATIONAL TREE LIGHTING

This beloved American tradition, presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation, will feature musical performances by Reneé Rapp, Darren Criss, Samara Joy, Ledisi, St. Vincent, Joe Walsh and Dionne Warwick, singing holiday classics. Guyton will also perform.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION Video
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO