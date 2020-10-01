NEXT BEST PICTURE Joins Evergreen Podcasts

Next Best Picture joins Evergreen's growing Arts and Entertainment channel.

Evergreen Podcasts welcomes Next Best Picture as the newest podcast to join the network. Next Best Picture joins Evergreen's growing Arts and Entertainment channel, which includes other cinematic podcasts like: Sleepover Cinema , Behind The Doc , Movie Marathoners, and The Sound Of Movies .

Matt Neglia created Next Best Picture as one of the leading voices for film-award coverage, providing commentary on the Oscars, Tony, and Emmy awards. Matt shares his year-long search to predict which film will take home the next "Best Picture" Oscars Award, sharing updates through weekly podcasts, movie reviews, blog posts, and interviews with industry experts. Next Best Picture has an eclectic group of contributors who share the same core values: Openness, Significance, Communication, Amusement, & Respect.

"We're very excited to be a part of a growing network that showcases a diverse group of voices and promotes high-quality entertaining content," says Matt Neglia, host and owner of Next Best Picture.

"Matt brings a deep catalog of shows and pure passion to the annual movie awards season. His show is the perfect complement to our growing catalog of cinematic shows," says David Allen Moss, Evergreen's Chief Creative Officer.

Matt Neglia, the host of Next Best Picture, is available for interviews on all media platforms including TV, radio, online media and newspapers. Contact information is below.

