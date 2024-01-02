NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Increases Ratings By 30%

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 – Part 1” (Primetime) (8:00-10:00 p.m. – 7.0 million Total Viewers and 1.81 rating in AD18-49):

Airing at 8:00 p.m., the first primetime segment of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” skyrocketed over last year’s broadcast by 35% in Total Viewers (7.0 million vs. 5.2 million) and by 33% among Adults 18-49 (1.81 rating vs. 1.36 rating) to score 3-year highs — since 2020.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 – Part 2” (Primetime) (10:30-11:30 p.m. – 10.4 million Total Viewers and 2.93 rating in AD18-49):

Airing at 10:30 p.m., Part 2 of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” jumped over the prior year by 30% in Total Viewers (10.4 million vs. 8.0 million) and by 32% among Adults 18-49 (2.93 rating vs. 2.22 rating) to hit 3-year highs — since 2020.

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 – Part 2” ranked as the highest-rated entertainment telecast on any network in primetime since March among Adults 18-49 (2.93 rating) — since ABC’s broadcast of “The Oscars®” on 3/12/23.

Part 2 was the evening’s No. 1 entertainment program in primetime in both Total Viewers (10.4 million) and Adults 18-49 (2.93 rating).

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 – Part 1” (Late-Night) (11:30 p.m.-12:37 a.m. – 18.0 million Total Viewers and 5.33 rating in AD18-49):

Airing at 11:30 p.m., the first late-night segment of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” attracted 18.0 million Total Viewers and averaged a 5.33 rating among Adults 18-49. ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve special drew in 22.2 million Total Viewers and hit a 6.41 Adult 18-49 rating in the midnight quarter-hour.

With a 5.33 rating among Adults 18-49, Part 1 stood as the highest-rated entertainment special on any network in 2 years — since ABC’s 2021 broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Part 1 shot up over the prior year’s broadcast by 30% in Total Viewers (18.0 million vs. 13.8 million) and by 30% among Adults 18-49 (5.33 rating vs. 4.11 rating).

Part 1 of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” ranked as the No. 1 program on New Year’s Eve among Adults 18-49 (5.33 rating).

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” stood as the evening’s No. 1 most social program across all of TV and was the No. 1 driver of social video consumption on the night. In addition, this year’s broadcast grew its video views count by 20% over last year.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 – Part 2” (Late-Night) (1:09-2:07 a.m. – 5.1 million Total Viewers and 1.47 rating in AD18-49):

Airing at 1:09 a.m., the second late-night segment of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” grew over last year’s broadcast by 19% in Total Viewers (5.1 million vs. 4.3 million) and by 14% among Adults 18-49 (1.47 rating vs. 1.29 rating).

