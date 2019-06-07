NETFLIX and OWN Partner For OPRAH WINFREY PRESENTS WHEN THEY SEE US NOW

Netflix and OWN announced today that the closing night of Netflix's Emmy® FYSEE showcase, featuring a special in-depth conversation hosted by executive producer Oprah Winfrey, with Emmy®-winner Ava DuVernay and the cast of their four-part limited series, When They See Us - will be recorded to premiere on Netflix and OWN, Wednesday June 12 at 10p ET/PT (immediately following the Season Four premiere of DuVernay's critically acclaimed "Queen Sugar" at 9p on OWN). Oprah Winfrey Presents When They See Us Now, will also feature Winfrey's sit down interview with The Exonerated Five men of THE CENTRAL PARK FIVE 1989 case for the very first time. These conversations, closing out Netflix's immersive FYSEE experience, will take place at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 9th.

The event will include two intimate conversations, the first with series' actors Niecy Nash, Jharrel Jerome, Michael K. Williams, Joshua Jackson, Asante Blackk, Caleel Harris, Ethan Herisse, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares and Justin Cunningham, as well as executive producers Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh. Winfrey will then sit down for the very first time with The Exonerated Five men - Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise - in addition to DuVernay, who co-wrote and directed all four parts.

An immersive exhibition celebrating Emmy® season, the third-annual Emmy® FYSEE exhibition space kicked off earlier this year with Oscar® and Emmy® winning director, Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Grammy and Tony Award® winning musician, Bruce Springsteen (Springsteen on Broadway), in conversation for an unforgettable opening night on Sunday, May 5th. Other notable conversations included Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable moderated by Jimmy Kimmel; My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman in conversation with Zach Galifianakis; Kevin Hart: Irresponsible moderated by Chelsea Handler; Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho moderated by Cheryl Hines; and Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh moderated by Paul Thomas Anderson.

During its run, FYSEE hosts dozens of insightful and in-depth curated conversations, performances, wall-to-wall displays that take visitors inside their favorite series, and special themed events highlighting some of Netflix's most acclaimed content, including dramas Bodyguard, House of Cards, Ozark and The Umbrella Academy; comedies Russian Doll, The Kominsky Method, GLOW and debuting series Dead to Me; animated series BoJack Horseman, Disenchantment and Big Mouth; documentary series Our Planet, Making a Murderer Part 2, and Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes; fan favorites like QUEER EYE and Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj; and food shows Salt Fat Acid Heat, CHEF'S TABLE and Nailed It!.

Returning this year were fan-favorite events and themed nights such as "Rebels and Rulebreakers," "Scene Stealers," "Netflix Is a Joke," "Change in Focus," and "Food Day." In addition, special artisan days with events and panels included a "Costume Designers' Showcase," "The Music of Netflix," and "Crafts Day."

Based on a true story that gripped the country, When They See Us chronicles the notorious case of five teenagers of color, labeled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. The four-part limited series focuses on the five teenagers from Harlem -- Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. Beginning in the spring of 1989, when the teenagers were first questioned about the incident, the series spans 25 years, highlighting their exoneration in 2002 and the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014.

Ava DuVernay, the creative force behind When They See Us, co-wrote and directed the four parts. Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King from Participant Media, Oprah Winfrey from Harpo Films, and Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Robert De Niro from Tribeca Productions executive produced the limited series alongside DuVernay through her banner, Forward Movement. In addition to DuVernay, Attica Locke, Robin Swicord, Michael Starrbury and Julian Breece also served as writers on the limited series.

The series stars Emmy Award® Nominee Michael K. Williams, Academy Award® Nominee Vera Farmiga, Emmy Award® Winner John Leguizamo, Academy Award® Nominee and Emmy Award® Winner Felicity Huffman, Emmy Award® Nominee Niecy Nash, Emmy Award® Winner and two-time Golden Globe Nominee Blair Underwood, Emmy Award® and Grammy Award® Winner and Tony Award® Nominee Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Omar J. Dorsey, Adepero Oduye, Famke Janssen, Aurora Perrineau, William Sadler, Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Storm Reid, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez, and Asante Blackk.





