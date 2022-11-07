NBCUniversal Renews THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Through 2025

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has sold "The Kelly Clarkson Show" through 2025 for two additional seasons to the NBC Owned Television Stations group, it was announced TODAY by Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Syndication Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal.

The critically acclaimed Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show is distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is led by Emmy- and Gracie Award-winning executive producer and showrunner Alex Duda. Clarkson is also an executive producer.

The hourlong daytime program, currently in season four, has its strongest station lineup yet. The show airs in all 211 local markets in premier time periods across the country.

"Kelly Clarkson is one of the brightest stars of our time," Wilson said. "With more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has been a home for stories that entertain, inspire important conversations and connect with loyal viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways. Together, with our best-in-class producing team, we'll continue to build on the show's success and legacy."

Since its debut in 2019, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has racked up Daytime Emmy Awards and critical accolades as the first daytime hit in over a decade. Clarkson returned for her fourth season as host in September to impressive ratings gains.

Several weeks into the 2022-23 season, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" averages 1.34 million viewers and continues to grow as its total viewers have increased for the second consecutive season. For the first time since 2014, it's the only syndicated talk show to grow in consecutive seasons.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" is also seeing success in key demos locally, including year-over-year double-digit percentage increases among adults 25-54 in markets including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, Miami, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and others.

Valari Staab, Chairman, NBCUniversal Local, said: "As the fourth season reaches new heights of critical acclaim and viewership, Kelly has used her genuine warmth and natural curiosity to create an engaging, fun show. 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' is a treasured part of our programming lineup, and we're enthusiastic about its continued longevity."

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host and Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson. The show's unique formula brings together a diverse, signature panel of musicians, actors, directors and authors with everyday people doing extraordinary things in their communities.

The critically acclaimed daytime talk show headed into its fourth season with 13 Daytime Emmy wins and two Gracie Awards for Best Talk Show-Entertainment, which recognizes exemplary programming created by, for and about women. Alex Duda also won a Gracie Award for Outstanding Showrunner.

ABOUT KELLY CLARKSON

Emmy Award-winning talk show host, Grammy Award-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson, is one of the most popular artists of this era with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles. She recently released her EP "Kellyoke," which features six studio versions of popular covers from the Kellyoke segment on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

In 2021 she released her ninth studio album, "When Christmas Comes Around ...," her latest since 2017's critically acclaimed Grammy nominated album "Meaning of Life" and second holiday offering following 2013's "Wrapped in Red."

The 15-track collection, featuring a mix of new original songs and Christmas classics, sees Clarkson explore a wide range of holiday emotions and experiences anchored by her incomparable vocal prowess. The Texas-born singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of "American Idol." Clarkson's debut single, "A Moment Like This," followed and quickly went to #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, ultimately ranking as the year's best-selling single in the U.S.

Further, Clarkson is one of pop's top singles artists, with 17 singles boasting multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications around the world, including such global favorites as "Miss Independent" and "Because of You."

Clarkson has released nine studio albums ("Thankful," "Breakaway," "My December," "All I Ever Wanted," "Stronger," "Wrapped in Red," "Piece By Piece," "Meaning of Life," "When Christmas Comes Around..."), one EP, "Kellyoke," one greatest hits album and two children's books (The New York Times Top 10 bestseller "River Rose and the Magical Lullaby" and the recent follow-up, "River Rose and the Magical Christmas").

She's the recipient of an array of awards, including a Daytime Emmy Award in 2022 for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, one MTV Movie & TV Award, three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards, two AMERICAN COUNTRY AWARDS and one COUNTRY MUSIC Assn. Award.

She is also the first artist to top each of Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts. Additionally, Clarkson has hosted the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS for three consecutive years, voices the character of Moxy in "Ugly Dolls" and the character of Delta Dawn in "Trolls World Tour" and was the winning coach on seasons 14, 15, 17, and 21 of "The Voice."

Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal