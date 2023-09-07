NBC to Celebrate CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND With New Elvis Presley Holiday Special

NBC is bringing together the legacy of Elvis Presley and the spirit of the holiday season in a new live music special, “Christmas at Graceland.”

The special is set to air Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and simulcast on Peacock. Viewers will be brought into the historic Graceland estate, Elvis’ treasured home that has been visited by millions of his fans around the world. “Christmas at Graceland” is the first live musical televised holiday special of its kind at the estate.

“Christmas at Graceland” will feature music’s biggest stars celebrating the KING of Rock ‘n’ Roll, his music and his favorite time of year, in an unprecedented holiday special live from his iconic home, Graceland. Participating performers will be announced at a later date.

“My family and I are elated to open the doors to Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special,” said executive producer Riley Keough. “With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis’s cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic that is Christmas at Graceland.”

“To celebrate the holidays at Graceland, and be a part of the King’s legacy, is both an honor and absolute dream come true,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group. “We thank Riley and her family for allowing all of us to visit her grandfather’s iconic home and share an intimate musical experience that Elvis would’ve truly loved.”

“Christmas at Graceland” is produced by Done + Dusted, Authentic Studios and Felix Culpa.

Executive producers from Done + Dusted are Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan and Ian Stewart. Colin Smeeton, Matthew Gross and Marc Rosen will serve as executive producers on behalf of Authentic Studios. Felix Culpa’s Riley Keough and Gina Gammell will also executive produce alongside Graceland’s Joel Weinshanker. Done + Dusted’s Patrick Menton will co-executive produce.

“Christmas at Graceland” will air immediately following NBC’s highly rated annual presentation of “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on Nov. 29 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) for an evening of unforgettable holiday programming.

ABOUT DONE & DUSTED

Done + Dusted is a global creator of content, events and theatrical experiences. For more than 25 years, the D+D group of companies has forged an unrivaled reputation as a preeminent producer of events and broadcast across the planet, creating and capturing the moments that make global headlines and shape our culture.

Whether it’s producing the most watched television event in history – the London Olympics Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the Apple TV+ blockbuster “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” the ABC hit series of Disney singalongs during Covid, the Google I/O flagship broadcasts, EA Play, Riot Games events, YouTube originals’ most watched live event ever, “Dear Class of 2020’” the last five Emmy Awards or the ABC ratings sensations “Little Mermaid Live!” and “Beauty and the Beast,” D+D's work bears the distinct badge of quality, spectacle and storytelling that makes it, unequivocally, Done+Dusted.

ABOUT AUTHENTIC STUDIOS

Authentic Studios was created in the wake of Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) rapidly expanding their entertainment presence. By consolidating David Beckham’s Studio 99, Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends, SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Films and Authentic Productions, Authentic Studios is well positioned to develop and produce multitiered content for distribution across television, film and streaming platforms.

As evidenced by the eight Academy Award nominations for “Elvis,” Authentic Studios has a vast portfolio of IP to tap into comprised of icons, living legends and over 40 brands. This never-ending supply of content ensures Authentic Studios is able to stay ahead of the curve and operate in the full capacity of a studio with its ownership of merchandise and ancillary rights. In addition to Elvis Presley, this includes the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal, David Beckham and Sports Illustrated, Reebok, Juicy Couture, Ted Baker, Brooks Brothers, Forever 21 and more.

ABOUT FELIX CULPA

Felix Culpa is a production company that was co-founded by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell, in partnership with Academy Award-nominated producer Sacha Ben Harroche, best known for producing Chloé Zhao's “The Rider” and Darius Marder's “Sound of Metal.” Most recently, Felix Culpa produced “War Pony,” which went on to win the Camera d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as “Manodrome,” which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Felix Culpa is currently in production for the Hulu series, “Under the Bridge,” set to premiere in Spring 2024. We are dedicated to telling bold, boundary-pushing and emotionally rich stories that challenge audiences to see the world differently.

Photo by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc

Copyright: 2023 Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.