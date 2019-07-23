NBC to Air the 2020 MISS AMERICA COMPETITION on December 19, 2020

NBC's "The 2020 MISS AMERICA Competition" will be telecast live Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

The competition follows 51 compelling candidates as they compete for life-changing scholarships to be used to continue their efforts toward community service and education. The show will continue to highlight a diverse group of young students and professionals who are advancing the message of female strength, independence and empowerment through their efforts in the areas of scholarship, talent and social impact.

The MISS AMERICA Organization has ushered in a new era of progressiveness and inclusiveness, led by an all-female leadership team.

Over the last two years, the MISS AMERICA Organization and its state competitions have awarded nearly $6 million in scholarships.

At the end of the telecast, one candidate will be chosen for the job of MISS AMERICA 2020 to build upon the work of MISS AMERICA 2019, Nia Franklin. Over the past year, Franklin has been promoting her social impact initiative "Advocating for the Arts" through appearances at colleges and universities and has taken part in many other events, including making numerous visits to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

"Miss America is a storied organization that has a long history of empowering women, providing tremendous educational resources to women and serving the overall public good," said Ray Pineault, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "Like the MISS AMERICA Organization, Mohegan Sun celebrates the successful and inspiring women within our company and the Mohegan Tribe. We're thrilled to be hosting an impactful event like the MISS AMERICA Competition in December, and we look forward to working with both MAO & NBC on what will be a tremendous evening."

"The MISS AMERICA Organization is proud to partner with Mohegan Sun as we return to our longtime NBC home," said Regina Hopper, President & CEO, MISS AMERICA Organization. "We are looking forward to a fresh take on this historic competition that will showcase the incredible women vying for the job of MISS AMERICA 2020."





