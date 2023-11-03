NBC Unveils Holiday Season Schedule With Barry Manilow, Dolly Parton & More

NBC’s holiday programming reached nearly 95 million viewers last year, more than any other broadcast network. 

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 1 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 2 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Photo 3 Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 4 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram

NBC Unveils Holiday Season Schedule With Barry Manilow, Dolly Parton & More

NBC is bringing families together to celebrate the holiday season with its beloved specials and additional new programming.  

NBC’s holiday programming reached nearly 95 million viewers last year, more than any other broadcast network. 

Viewers can once again look forward to a robust slate of their favorite specials including the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” and several others. New programming for 2023 includes “Christmas at the Opry,” hosted by Grammy Award-winning country superstar Wynonna Judd, “Christmas at Graceland” and more.

“We take enormous pride in delivering a plethora of heartwarming specials during the holidays that families can enjoy,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group. “From the Thanksgiving parade to the tree lighting to our musical events, these programs are a symbol of our company’s commitment to bringing the country together and celebrating one another.”

See below for a list of holiday programming through Jan. 1, 2024. Times listed are both ET/PT.  

NBC Holiday Programming Schedule

COUNTDOWN TO MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

When: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 8-9 p.m.
What: NBC kicks off the holiday season live from the famous starting line on the eve of the iconic Thanksgiving Day parade. Viewers will get a sneak peek at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons and bands on their journey to the streets of New York.

A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE THANKSGIVING SPECIAL 

When: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 9-11 p.m. (next day on Peacock)
What: The iconic late-night program will highlight memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches from its 47 seasons.

97TH MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE 

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (encore at 2 p.m. and also simulcast on Peacock)   
What: Starting a half-hour early for the first time, the world-famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade continues to bring the magic of the parade to New York City spectators and a national television audience with its exciting array of balloons, floats, marching bands, celebrities and more. 

NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA  

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 12-2 p.m. (encore on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. and also simulcast on Peacock)     
What: NBC’s Thanksgiving Day tradition is hosted by John O’Hurley, former “Seinfeld” star and winner of “Dancing with the Stars” along with expert analyst David Frei. Mary Carillo, behind-the-scenes reporter and interviewer, will also be in attendance.

THAT'S MY JAM 

When: Monday, Nov. 27, 9-10 p.m. (next day on Peacock)
What: Jimmy Fallon hosts a holiday-themed special episode of NBC’s Emmy Award-nominated game show. “Saturday Night Live” fan-favorite cast members Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Melissa Villaseñor compete for charity in a night of festive music-based games, performances and musical impressions. 

CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER 

When: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 8-10 p.m. (simulcast on Peacock) 
What: The dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree returns for the 91st “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” hosted by Kelly Clarkson.

CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND

When: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 10-11 p.m. (encore on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. and simulcast on Peacock) 
What: NBC is bringing together the legacy of Elvis Presley and the spirit of the holiday season in a new live music special. “Christmas at Graceland” will feature music’s biggest stars celebrating the KING of Rock ‘n’ Roll, his music and his favorite time of year live from his iconic home, Graceland. 

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

When: Thursday, Nov. 30, 8-8:30 p.m. (encore on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. and currently available on Peacock)
What: The classic tale of the curmudgeonly Grinch who’s hoping to remove the joy from Christmas but, ultimately, has a change of heart.

SHREK THE HALLS

When: Thursday, Nov. 30, 8:30-9 p.m. (encore on Dec. 9 at 9 p.m.)
What: This half-hour animated special debuted in 2007 and features a Christmas twist on the original Shrek characters.  

BLAKE SHELTON’S HOLIDAY BARTACULAR FEATURING ICE T

When: Monday, Dec. 4, 10-11 p.m. (next day on Peacock)
WHAT: In this special episode of Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s hit celebrity game show “Barmageddon,” Blake invites Ice T to his winter wonderland where they will compete in larger-than-life bar games with a holiday twist, including Merry Axe-Mas, Doodle All the Way, Little Drummer Boy (and Girl), Reindeer Games and Christmas Carol-okie.

CHRISTMAS AT THE OPRY

When: Thursday, Dec. 7, 8-10 p.m. (encore on Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. and next day on Peacock) 
What: Featuring the best and brightest voices in country music, the festive two-hour special will treat viewers to an array of Christmas favorites, holiday classics and today’s biggest hits. Wynonna Judd will host the highly anticipated musical event featuring performances from the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

BARRY MANILOW’S A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS

When: Monday, Dec. 11, 10-11 p.m. (encore Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. and next day on Peacock)
What: With a Vegas size backdrop and Barry’s renowned 24 piece band, the evening will feature the best of Manilow’s greatest hits, including “Copacabana,” “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs” and “"Looks Like We Made It" along with several holiday favorites.

A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

When: Thursday, Dec. 14, 8-10 p.m. (encore on Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. and next day on Peacock)
What: The iconic late-night program will highlight memorable Christmas-themed sketches from its 48 seasons.

DOLLY PARTON’S COAT OF MANY COLORS

When: Friday, Dec. 15, 8-10 p.m. 
What: Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors" is based on the inspiring true story of living legend Dolly Parton's remarkable upbringing. This movie special takes place inside the tight-knit Parton family as they struggle to overcome devastating tragedy and discover the healing power of love, faith and a raggedy patchwork coat that helped make Parton who she is today. Starring Jennifer Nettles, Ricky Schroder, Gerald McRaney and Alyvia Alyn Lind.

TROLLS: HOLIDAY IN HARMONY

When: Saturday, Dec. 9, 8:30-9 p.m.  
What: When Queen Poppy plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap, things take an unexpected turn when she and Branch draw each other’s name.

PASSWORD HOLIDAY SPECIAL

When: Monday, Dec. 18, 10-11 p.m. (next day on Peacock)
What: “Password,” featuring Emmy Award-nominated host Keke Palmer and starring Jimmy Fallon, returns with a special holiday-themed edition of the iconic celebrity word game ahead of the season two premiere.

DOLLY PARTON’S MOUNTAIN MAGIC CHRISTMAS

When: Thursday, Dec. 21, 9-11 p.m. 
What: Join Dolly Parton and friends as she draws on holidays past, guided by her personal Three Wise Mountain Men, to find the unique “mountain magic” of Christmas.  Musical performances by Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and more.

DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS OF MANY COLORS: CIRCLE OF LOVE

When: Friday, Dec. 22, 8-10 p.m. 
What: Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love" is the next chapter in the life of young Dolly Parton. The film delivers Christmas joy and peril as an unexpected blizzard threatens the Parton family, while at the same time Dolly's father (and his kids) make sacrifices to raise enough money to finally buy his loving wife the wedding ring he could never afford to give her. Meanwhile, an important person in little Dolly's life begins to see that her amazing voice and musical gift might just be made for something bigger than rural Tennessee.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, 8-11 p.m.
What: NBC again presents this Frank Capra classic starring Jimmy Stewart, an angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

CHRISTMAS EVE MASS       

When: Sunday, Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. 
What: Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Francis-led mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS       

When: Monday, Dec. 25, 8:30-11 p.m. (available on Peacock between Dec. 20-31)
What: Jim Carrey stars as the mean green baddie in this 2000 box office smash. 

135th ROSE PARADE PRESENTED BY HONDA 

When: Monday, Jan. 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET / 8-10 a.m. PT (simulcast on Peacock)
What: The streets of Pasadena, Calif., are lined with thousands of parade fans as gorgeous rose-covered floats and marching bands partake in their annual New Year’s holiday festivities. Hosted by “TODAY” anchors Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch Marvels Action-Packed ECHO Series Trailer on Disney+ Photo
Video: Watch Marvel's Action-Packed ECHO Series Trailer on Disney+

“Echo” stars Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian,” “The English”), Graham Greene (“1883,” “Goliath”), Tantoo Cardinal (“Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Stumptown”), Devery Jacobs (FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” “American Gods”), Zahn McClarnon (“Dark Winds,” FX’s “Reservation Dogs”), and more. Watch the video trailer now!

2
LOVE ACTUALLY to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD For 20th Anniversary Photo
LOVE ACTUALLY to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD For 20th Anniversary

From the makers of Bridget Jones's Diary and Notting Hill, this beloved film is headlined by an incredible roster of stars including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson and more.

3
RAP SH!T Companion Podcast Chat Sh!t to Return For Season Two Photo
RAP SH!T Companion Podcast 'Chat Sh!t' to Return For Season Two

Audio everywhere company Raedio has announced the season two premiere of Chat Sh!t, the official after-show companion podcast for Max Original, Rap Sh!t, hosted by actress and content creator Jessie Woo and singer and YouTube sensation Zach Campbell. Check out the video trailer for the upcoming season now!

4
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS ADVENTURES Fast Channel to Launch This Month Photo
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS ADVENTURES Fast Channel to Launch This Month

Hasbro Entertainment announced that the upcoming FAST channel Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures will launch three original series the week of November 13th on the free ad-supported (FAST) Channel available on Amazon Freevee and Plex with more platforms to be added.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Adele to be Honored With Sherry Lansing Leadership Award by The Hollywood ReporterAdele to be Honored With Sherry Lansing Leadership Award by The Hollywood Reporter
Video: Brenda Lee Celebrates 65th Anniversary of 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' with New Music VideoVideo: Brenda Lee Celebrates 65th Anniversary of 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' with New Music Video
Calvin Harris to Headline the 2024 Pegasus World CupCalvin Harris to Headline the 2024 Pegasus World Cup
ONE Musicfest 2023 Shatters Records and Ignites Piedmont Park in Atlanta With 100K in AttendanceONE Musicfest 2023 Shatters Records and Ignites Piedmont Park in Atlanta With 100K in Attendance

Videos

Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu Video
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial Video
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SIX