The upcoming NHL schedule on NBCSN through Wednesday, August 19, is below:

NBC Sports presents four pivotal Stanley Cup First Round Game 4 matchups today on NBCSN, beginning with the (2) Tampa Bay Lightning, who hold a 2-1 series lead, against the (7) Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 4 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Brayden Point scored a goal to extend his point streak to six games in Tampa Bay's 3-2 victory in Game 3. A 30-minute edition of NHL Live will begin the day's coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Coverage shifts to the HUB city of Edmonton at 5:30 p.m. ET, when the (7) Arizona Coyotes face the (2) Colorado Avalanche, who hold a 2-1 series edge following Arizona's 4-2 win in Game 3. Darcy Kuemper recorded 49 saves in goal for the Coyotes in the win.

Tonight's primetime matchup features the (4) Boston Bruins against the (5) Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Boston took a 2-1 series lead as Charlie Coyle recorded a goal and assist in the 3-1 win. The (4) St. Louis Blues will take on the (5) Vancouver Canucks, who are up 2-1 in the series, in Game 4 at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Brayden Schenn netted his first career playoff overtime goal last night to help St. Louis earn the first win of the series by a score of 3-2.

Kathryn Tappen will host today and tonight's studio coverage alongside studio analysts Keith Jones, Anson Carter, Patrick Sharp and AJ Mleczko.

NBC Sports announced additional start times for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule on NBCSN, featuring four matchups tomorrow and five games on Wednesday.

Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Commentators Mon., Aug. 17 NHL Live NBCSN 2:30 p.m. Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp, AJ Mleczko Game 4 - (2) Tampa Bay vs. (7) Columbus NBCSN 3 p.m. Gord Miller, Brian Boucher Game 4 - (2) Colorado vs. (7) Arizona NBCSN 5:30 p.m. Brendan Burke, Pierre McGuire Game 4 - (4) Boston vs. (5) Carolina NBCSN 8 p.m. John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher Game 4 - (4) St. Louis vs. (5) Vancouver NBCSN 10:30 p.m. Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire Tues., Aug. 18 NHL Live NBCSN 2:30 p.m. TBD Game 4 - (1) Philadelphia vs. (8) Montreal NBCSN 3 p.m. TBD Game 5 - (6) Calgary vs. (3) Dallas NBCSN 5:30 p.m. TBD Game 4 - (3) Washington vs. (6) N.Y. Islanders NBCSN 8 p.m. TBD Game 5 - (8) Chicago vs. (1) Vegas NBCSN 10:30 p.m. TBD Wed., Aug. 19 Game 5 - (7) Columbus vs. (2) Tampa Bay NBCSN 12 p.m. TBD Game 5 - (5) Carolina vs. (4) Boston NBCSN 4 p.m. TBD Game 5 - (7) Arizona vs. (2) Colorado* NBCSN 6:30 p.m. TBD Game 5 - (8) Montreal vs. (1) Philadelphia NBCSN 8 p.m. TBD Game 5 - (5) Vancouver vs. (4) St. Louis NBCSN 10:30 p.m. TBD

*NHL Network will air the game in its entirety

