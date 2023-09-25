NBC Reveals THE IRRATIONAL Premiere Day Themed 'Girl Dinner'

NBC is inviting fans to step into the thrilling world of their new procedural crime series “The Irrational” with an immersive premiere day experience inspired by the internet sensation 'Girl Dinner’.

In the high-stakes universe of “The Irrational” where tensions often arise, NBC has diligently crafted the perfect ‘Girl Dinner’ blend of treats to help each armchair detective unwind while also satisfying their cravings for suspenseful thrills and delightful flavors.

Each menu item is designed for procedural crime buffs who crave a flavor packed snack while cracking the case and inside fans will find delectable bites such as chips, chocolate, a pickle, macaroni and cheese, popcorn, jerky, and a soft drink.

The mouthwatering selection of sweet, salty, and tangy snacks will be available on the Gopuff app or website as a free gift with any order of $12.95 (orders with a minimum purchase value of under $12.95 will be charged a “Small Order Fee” of $4.95 that will be applied to the purchase total when a snack kit is added to your order) and delivered in select areas in cities including New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago, starting September 25th at 2:00pm ET while supplies last.

Visit www.nbc.com/the-irrational for more information on the show airing on NBC on September 25th at 10/9c (streaming next day on Peacock).

Eligible in select areas in cities in New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago, fans can secure their 'Girl Dinner' effortlessly by downloading the Gopuff app or by visiting www.gopuff.com, and it will appear as a free gift with any order of $12.95 while supplies last (orders with a minimum purchase value of under $12.95 will be charged a "Small Order Fee" of $4.95 that will be applied to the purchase total when a snack kit is added to your order).

About “The Irrational”

Alec Mercer is a world-renowned leader in behavioral science who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.

“The Irrational” will feature a stacked cast of talented performers, including Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi. Episodes will air this fall, Mondays at 10/9c on NBC after “The Voice” and stream the next day on Peacock.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is a leading Instant Commerce platform, bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in minutes. Fulfilling orders via local micro-fulfillment centers, Gopuff offers a relevant and affordable assortment in minutes for a low, flat fee. Whether customers need cold medicine at midnight, a wine restock mid-dinner party, or just an afternoon ice cream treat along with paper towels, Gopuff provides a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers across the U.S. and U.K.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the Instant Commerce category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

