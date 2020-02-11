NBC Renews SUPERSTORE for a Sixth Season

NBC's critically acclaimed comedy "Superstore" has been renewed for a 6th season.

"We're thrilled that 'Superstore' continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

In its fifth season, "Superstore" is averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens. The season premiere has surged to a 3.4 in 18-49 and 7.5 million viewers when viewing on all platforms is counted, four times the episode's next-day "live plus same day" 0.8 rating in18-49.

"Superstore" continues to rank as one of NBC's strongest digital performers, generating 50% of its "live plus 35 day" 18-49 average this season from digital sources, tying "The Good Place" as NBC's most digital series so far this season.

In addition to having won several awards, the show has long been a critical favorite, with Slate saying this season, "'Superstore' is the only show that gets what it's like to be working class in America."

"Superstore" was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer with America Ferrera, director Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad. Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.

"Superstore" is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District.





