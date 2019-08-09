NBC Orders Extra BLUFF CITY LAW Scripts

Dean Georgaris, writer of the new legal drama "Bluff City Law," has been ordered by NBC to write six additional scripts for the show.

The show features Jimmy Smits as legendary lawyer Elijah Strait and his brilliant daughter, Sydney Keller (Caitlin McGee), while they take on the toughest David-and-Goliath cases at an elite Memphis firm and navigate their complicated relationship.

Deadline reports, "It is a very early vote of confidence for the series, which is now filming its second episode, based on the strength of the completed 5-6 scripts. Usually backup scripts are ordered around the premiere or after a few airings."

The series is co-created by Georgaris and Michael Aguilar and is set to premiere on Sept. 23, 2019.

This news was originally reported by Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories