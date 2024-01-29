NBC News Launches 'Dateline Originals,' a New Destination for More Than a Dozen Dateline Podcast Series

Starting today, true-crime fans can follow Dateline Originals, a new and free podcast destination featuring more than a dozen chart-topping Dateline series.

Available across all podcast platforms, listeners can discover, catch up, and binge every original Dateline podcast all in one place, including The Thing About Pam, Mommy Doomsday, Motive for Murder, Dateline: Missing in America, and more.

Click here to follow. For even more content, listeners can also subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts for ad-free listening, bonus content and early access to episodes.

Recently profiled by The Washington Post for its evolution into a “podcast empire,” Dateline celebrated its 4th consecutive record-breaking year, with its showcast (broadcasts available as podcast episodes) amassing over 350 million total downloads, solidifying its position as the leading true-crime podcast.

In 2023, Dateline released the #1 podcasts Mortal Sin, Morrison Mysteries, and Murder in Apartment 12, as well as the second season of Dateline: Missing in America.

About Dateline NBC

Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 32nd season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Thursdays at 10/9c and Fridays at 9/8c, Dateline also airs across NBC, cable and in broadcast syndication, with hundreds of hours available to stream on Peacock's Dateline 24/7 channel.

Dateline 24/7 can also be viewed on channels on Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Pluto TV, Freevee, Local Now, Xfinity, Amazon Fire News App, TuneIn and Xumo. Additionally, the newsmagazine reaches millions through its #1 podcasts and its showcast. Liz Cole is the senior executive producer and Paul Ryan is the executive producer.