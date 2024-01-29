NBC News Launches 'Dateline Originals,' a New Destination for More Than a Dozen Dateline Podcast Series

In 2023, Dateline released the #1 podcasts Mortal Sin, Morrison Mysteries, and Murder in Apartment 12, as well as the second season of Dateline: Missing in America.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 2 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 3 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films
Ariana DeBose Responds to Comment About Her Singing on the Critics Choice Awards Photo 4 DeBose Responds to Comment About Her Singing on the Critics Choice Awards

NBC News Launches 'Dateline Originals,' a New Destination for More Than a Dozen Dateline Podcast Series

Starting today, true-crime fans can follow Dateline Originals, a new and free podcast destination featuring more than a dozen chart-topping Dateline series.

Available across all podcast platforms, listeners can discover, catch up, and binge every original Dateline podcast all in one place, including The Thing About Pam, Mommy Doomsday, Motive for Murder, Dateline: Missing in America, and more. 

Click here to follow. For even more content, listeners can also subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts for ad-free listening, bonus content and early access to episodes. 

Recently profiled by The Washington Post for its evolution into a “podcast empire,” Dateline celebrated its 4th consecutive record-breaking year, with its showcast (broadcasts available as podcast episodes) amassing over 350 million total downloads, solidifying its position as the leading true-crime podcast.

In 2023, Dateline released the #1 podcasts Mortal Sin, Morrison Mysteries, and Murder in Apartment 12, as well as the second season of Dateline: Missing in America.

About Dateline NBC

Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 32nd season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Thursdays at 10/9c and Fridays at 9/8c, Dateline also airs across NBC, cable and in broadcast syndication, with hundreds of hours available to stream on Peacock's Dateline 24/7 channel.

Dateline 24/7 can also be viewed on channels on Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Pluto TV, Freevee, Local Now, Xfinity, Amazon Fire News App, TuneIn and Xumo. Additionally, the newsmagazine reaches millions through its #1 podcasts and its showcast. Liz Cole is the senior executive producer and Paul Ryan is the executive producer.



RELATED STORIES - TV

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Starz Drops Trailer For BMF” Season ThreeVideo: Starz Drops Trailer For BMF” Season Three
THE TRAITORS Becomes #1 Unscripted Series In US Across All Streaming PlatformsTHE TRAITORS Becomes #1 Unscripted Series In US Across All Streaming Platforms
New Movie TRINITY'S TRIUMPH Starring Joe Morton Will be Available to Stream on Prime Video in FebruaryNew Movie TRINITY'S TRIUMPH Starring Joe Morton Will be Available to Stream on Prime Video in February
DUNE: PART TWO Tickets Now On SaleDUNE: PART TWO Tickets Now On Sale

Videos

Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer Video
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE LION KING