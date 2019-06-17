NBC Announces Fall 2019 Premiere Dates

Jun. 17, 2019  
As it closes in on a sixth consecutive September-to-September win in the 18-49 demo, NBC has unveiled premiere dates for the 2019-20 season that features two innovative new Thursday comedies and an inspiring new Monday legal family drama starring TV icon Jimmy Smits.

The three freshman shows are novel additions to an incredibly stable lineup that includes the four-time Emmy Award-winning music competition series "The Voice," cultural phenomenon "This Is Us," first-year sensation "New Amsterdam," a power-packed Wednesday lineup of "Chicago" dramas that each just delivered their most-watched seasons ever, and beloved Thursday comedy favorites "Superstore" and "The Good Place," the latter of which is set to begin its victory lap in this, its final season.

Premiere dates for NBC's new midseason series - dramas "Council of Dads," "Lincoln" and "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" and comedies "Indebted" and "The Kenan Show" - will be announced later.

The #1 show in primetime, "Sunday Night Football," kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET/PT when the Green Bay Packers head to Chicago to face the Bears.

On Saturday Oct. 5, "Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" Returns from 9-10 p.m. followed by "Saturday Night Live" (encores) at 10 p.m.

Below is the premiere week schedule (new shows in CAPS):

MONDAY, SEPT. 23
8-10 p.m. - The Voice
10 p.m. - BLUFF CITY LAW

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24
8 p.m. - The Voice
9 p.m. - This Is Us
10 p.m. - New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25
8 p.m. - Chicago Med
9 p.m. - Chicago Fire
10 p.m. - Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
8 p.m. - Superstore
8:30 p.m. - PERFECT HARMONY
9 p.m. - The Good Place
9:30 p.m. - SUNNYSIDE
10 p.m. - Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
8 p.m. - Bluff City Law (repeat - one week only)
9-11 p.m. - Dateline NBC

FRIDAY, OCT. 4
8 p.m. - The Blacklist



