NBC Announces DAYS OF OUR LIVES Fan Event

To celebrate one of the most iconic and enduring series on daytime television, the stars of NBC's long-running drama "Days of our Lives" will be meeting fans at the "Day of Days" fan event on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Universal CityWalk, located adjacent to Universal Studios Hollywood.

This complimentary event, set for 10 a.m.-5 p.m., for devoted "Days of our Lives" viewers will offer fans the chance to meet and greet Salem's favorite cast members during autograph signings, a Q&A session and much more.

Some of the "Days" stars scheduled to attend include Kristian Alfonso, John Aniston, Lamon Archey, Matthew Ashford, Camila Banus, Mary Beth Evans, Billy Flynn, Galen Gering, Linsey Godfrey, Deidre Hall, Bill Hayes, Drake Hogestyn, Victoria Konefal, Lauren Koslow, Wally Kurth, Eric Martsolf, Chandler Massey, Melissa Reeves, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Susan Seaforth Hayes, Freddie Smith, Sal Stowers, Paul Telfer, Greg Vaughan, Robert Scott Wilson, Arianne Zucker and a special surprise guest.

SCHEDULE OF THE DAY



10-10:30 a.m.: "Day of Days" welcome and cast introductions

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Meet and greet with the cast of "Days of our Lives"

12:30 p.m.: Lunch break

2-4 p.m.: Meet and greet with the cast of "Days of our Lives"

4:15-4:45 p.m.: "Days of our Lives" Q&A

4:45-5 p.m.: Event finale, including a special sneak preview what's to come this season

"Days of our Lives," which is about to begin its 55th season, is set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem. The core families are the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras, and the multi-layered storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.

"Days of our Lives" is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producers Greg Meng and Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer.

For more information, please visit the official show site at: http://www.nbc.com/days-of-our-lives





