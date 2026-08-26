NATURE and SESAME STREET to Premiere Elephant Safari Special on PBS

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Viewers nationwide can join Elmo and his SESAME STREET friends on an African safari adventure this fall in NATURE: SESAME STREET AND THE GREAT ELEPHANT ADVENTURE, a primetime crossover special. The special will premiere on Wednesday, October 14 at 8/7c on PBS and PBS KIDS (check local listings) and will stream on pbs.org/nature, YouTube, pbskids.org, the PBS KIDS Video app, and the PBS app.

In NATURE: SESAME STREET AND THE GREAT ELEPHANT ADVENTURE, after adopting an orphaned elephant online, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Nina travel to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya to meet the young elephant and her keepers. In their first-ever safari, the SESAME STREET friends embark on a journey that takes them from the elephant sanctuary to the African bush, where they come face to face with some of nature's most iconic wildlife, including lions, zebras, giraffes and hippos.

Fred Kaufman serves as executive producer for NATURE, and Sal Perez serves as executive producer for Sesame Workshop on the special.

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