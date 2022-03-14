NASHVILLE DADS CLUB Sets Season Two Return Date

Indie comedy series Nashville DADS Club is making its return for Season 2 on Thursday, March 31st.

The 7-episode digital series highlights the absurdities and hilarious musings of modern dad life as three real dads; Phillip Cordell, Rashad Rayford and Dean Shortland encounter dad scenarios and are pushed to their edge.

Season 2 is packed with a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests featured in each episode (the full lineup to be announced). The season premiere kicks off on Thursday, March 31st. Following the season premiere, episodes will roll out weekly on Thursdays at 9a.m. EST/8a.m. CST here.

Nashville DADS Club Season 2 was created by Phillip Cordell, Rashad Rayford and Creator/Director Danny Dones. The trio developed the witty and light-hearted take on fatherhood after the much raved-about hometown success of season one.

"We ended up with 2 million views and we were the only Nashville-based project in competition in the Episodic Category at the Nashville Film Festival (NaFF). We were up against other great projects with well-known actors out of Los Angeles and New York with budgets that dwarfed ours, but we were really proud to represent the home team and be recognized by our very own and Nashville's prestigious film festival," shared Cordell, Owner of HiPhi Productions and Writer/Actor/Producer of the series.

"A lot of people started asking us when Season 2 was coming. So, we set up a writer's room and produced a second season with more complex cinematography, a more focused comedic voice and a few big guest stars that we can't wait to start talking about," he added.

Season one of Nashville DADS Club can be viewed here.