NALAC Offers $10,000 Grant for Emerging Latinx Filmmakers

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) is accepting applications from emerging Latinx film and video makers in the United States and Puerto Rico for the NFA Adán Medrano Legacy Award in Film.



In its third year, the $10,000 grant award is supported by the Adán Medrano Legacy Award Donor Collaborative. The award supports dynamic cinema production by an emerging Latinx filmmaker that contributes towards a deeper understanding of Latinx expression and identity.



"For too long, our stories have been absent or misrepresented in the media. The Adán Medrano Legacy Award in Film is an investment in the bolstering of the Latinx first-person voice and narrative," said Adriana Rios, NALAC's Grant Program Manager.



Past awardees of the Medrano Award are Fernando Frias who received the award to support post-production costs for Ya No Estoy Aquí, a narrative film about migration and urban youth counterculture in Monterrey and Jackson Heights. In 2017, André Pérez received the award for America in Transition, a trans-led documentary series that centers the lives, experiences, and issues of trans people of color.



The award's namesake has been in the news recently for his forthcoming documentary The Roots of Texas Mexican Food. In 1976, Adán Medrano founded the San Antonio CineFestival in 1976, the first and longest-running Latino film festival in the USA.



Interested applicants can apply for the grant online at www.nalac.org by September 25, 2019. NALAC has also announced additional $10,000 grant opportunities for Latinx artists and organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico working in all creative disciplines.



Based in San Antonio, NALAC makes significant educational, financial and professional investments in Latino communities in every region of the country.





Related Articles View More TV Stories