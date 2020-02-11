Muslim and Jewish Women Unite Against Hate on SXSW Panel

Odyssey Impact, a leading social impact campaign organization, has announced their partnership with THE SISTERHOOD of Salaam Shalom to produce and participate on a panel taking place during this year's SXSW Festival on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The panel, "Documenting a Movement: Muslim and Jewish Women Unite Against Hate," will focus on the upcoming documentary, Stranger/Sister, produced by Odyssey Impact's sister company, Transform Films®.

is the true story of two ordinary women, one Muslim and one Jewish, who dare to believe they can join hands to stop the wave of hate. Overcoming a long history of distrust between their two religions, they build a movement that turns strangers into sisters, challenging our assumptions about how to fight hate in America.

"We are inspired by this incredible and courageous network of women and teen girls, who are building bridges and standing in solidarity in the face of hate and division," said

. "Following the story of THE SISTERHOOD has been such a journey of hope, and we are excited to share it with audiences nationwide and beyond."

In these divisive times, filmmakers followed the new movement of THE SISTERHOOD of Salaam Shalom - over 6,000 Muslim and Jewish Women who are banding together to fight the rise in hate. To combat ignorance, a major precipitator of hate, this powerful grassroots network of 'Sisters' are approaching challenging dialogue in innovative, peace-building ways to overcome differences and build connections over similar values and beliefs.

captures the story of their extraordinary community-building and will serve as a catalyst for peace-building initiatives, furthering the mission of THE SISTERHOOD and expanding discussions to different faith and secular organizations.

consists of a team of exceptional film and social justice professionals who believe that powerful documentaries can motivate people to do great things.

strategically builds and executes social impact campaigns around award-winning documentaries to inspire people of all faiths and good will to engage with their communities on important issues in their lives.





