Monica Barbaro Reacts to ONE NIGHT ONLY Memes on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Monica Barbaro made a stop on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, where she addressed the flurry of memes that have sprung up around One Night Only. Barbaro confirmed to host Jimmy Fallon that she has indeed seen the memes fans have been circulating about the project, turning the moment into a lighthearted centerpiece of her appearance.

The segment kept its focus on Barbaro's reaction to the meme culture surrounding One Night Only, giving the studio audience a glimpse of how she has processed the public response to the project since it began generating buzz online. Her willingness to engage directly with the memes, rather than simply promote the project in conventional terms, gave the appearance its comedic hook.

The conversation arrives amid a broader run of Tonight Show appearances tied to One Night Only, with other cast members also stopping by the program to discuss the project in recent weeks.

Barbaro's appearance adds another voice to that rollout, following stops by co-star Callum Turner, who discussed the film's unconventional premise and demonstrated his pizza-tossing skills during his own visit to the show.

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