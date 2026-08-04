Alan Ritchson Recalls His Reaction to Reading the Motor City Script

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Alan Ritchson stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to talk about Motor City, sharing his reaction after reading the script for the first time. The actor's visit gave host Seth Meyers and the studio audience insight into what specifically stood out to him about the project when it landed in his hands.

Ritchson used the segment to walk through his initial impressions of the material, offering a candid account of the moment he realized the project was something he wanted to be part of. The conversation centered on that reaction, giving viewers a sense of the enthusiasm that shaped his decision to sign on.

The appearance kept its focus on Motor City and the script itself, with Ritchson detailing what made the read stand out enough to prompt such a strong response. That kind of direct, reaction-driven storytelling gave the segment its hook, letting Ritchson speak plainly about his own experience encountering the project for the first time.

The sit-down adds to a run of guest appearances on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, where recent visitors have used the format to share candid, behind-the-scenes moments tied to their current work.

More on NBC Studios Recent Articles Anne Hathaway Reveals She Reads Greek Mythology for Fun on LATE NIGHT

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...