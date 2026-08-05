Monica Barbaro Reacts to Internet Memes About ONE NIGHT ONLY's Plot

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Monica Barbaro found herself laughing along with the internet's take on her new film's premise during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, telling host Jimmy Fallon she enjoys seeing memes circulating online about the plot of ONE NIGHT ONLY.

Barbaro also spoke about making her stage debut in London, where she had to perform in a British accent, a challenge she discussed alongside her dance background. She touched on her history dancing at parties, giving Fallon and the audience a glimpse into a skill set that predates her film work. Barbaro also showed off her New York accent from ONE NIGHT ONLY during the segment.

The conversation followed a separate visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW by Barbaro's co-star, Callum Turner, who discussed his own preparation for the film's New York accent and recalled the project being pitched to him in blunt terms. Callum Turner Recalls Being Pitched ONE NIGHT ONLY as a 'Sex Purge'.

Barbaro and Turner previously appeared together on TODAY to break down the premise of ONE NIGHT ONLY and discuss filming the romantic comedy in New York City, giving audiences additional detail on how the project came together before its release.

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Recent Articles Callum Turner Recalls Being Pitched ONE NIGHT ONLY as a 'Sex Purge'

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...