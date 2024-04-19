Molly Shannon to Star in New HBO Comedy Series from Steven Koren

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Molly Shannon is hitting the small screen in a new comedy series.

Deadline reports that the SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE alum will be starring and executive producing a series for HBO that is written and executive produced by longtime collaborator Steve Koren.

The plot is set to revolve around a woman, played by Shannon, who is obsessed with celebrity gossip. After an intervention, she is whisked away to a rehab center in Malibu where, ironically, celebrities also go for help. She is forced to navigate this catastrophe when she meets one of her favorite stars, whom she may possibly join in Hollywood.

Molly Shannon made her Broadway debut as Marge MacDougall in 2011's Promises, Promises. She has also been seen in popular TV shows like HBO's White Lotus and award-winning films including Other People, Talladega Nights, and Promising Young Woman. She will be appearing in Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building.

Steven Koren is a writer and producer who has written for SNL, Seinfeld, Veep, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Shannon and Koren worked together on several sketches for SNL, in addition to the film Superstar.