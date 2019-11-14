Mo'Nique to Battle Netflix in Court for Discrimination

The Hollywood Reporter wrote Mo'Nique is suing Netflix "for racial and gender discrimination over the $500,000 offer she received to do a stand-up special."

The comedian filed a complaint with Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, claiming Netflix pays Black women less than white men and women.

The issue started in January 2018 when Mo'Nique posted a video claiming she was given a significantly lower offer than comedians such as Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

Jerry Seinfeld, Eddie Murphy, Chappelle, Rock, Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Dunham and Ricky Gervais are among those mentioned in the suit as well as how much Netflix paid them.

"We care deeply about inclusion, equity, and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously. We believe our opening offer to Mo'Nique was fair -- which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit," a Netflix spokesperson saidto the Hollywood Reporter.

The full story and documentation can be found on The Hollywood Reporter here.





