Misterwives Announce SUPERBLOOM: THE LIVE DREAM

Indie-pop group MisterWives have announced "SUPERBLOOM: The Live Dream," a special performance of the band's latest record SUPERBLOOM in full streaming Saturday, December 12th. Presented on Moment House, "The Live Dream" is a visual journey through the album, featuring multiple sets, costumes, and choreography and bringing the band's signature high-energy performances to screens across the globe. The group shared a teaser of the upcoming experience, which fans can check out HERE. Tickets will be available at www.momenthouse.com/misterwives beginning Friday, November 20th at 12pm ET.

MisterWives commented on the event, stating, "We dreamt this show up as if there were NO LIMITS during this difficult time when limitations are what we're all collectively facing most. Letting our imaginations run wild, we wanted to bring SUPERBLOOM to life in a way that did her justice, but not having a crowd of beautiful buzzing humans to engage and connect with made that idea feel incredibly monotonous. Without having our favorite part of the show (you), we shifted our focus towards how we could visually make this experience the most immersive and tell the story of the album akin to theater. Building out fantastical sets that represent the chapters of the record weaved in with dancers and strings and all magical things, we hope to transport you to the technicolor world that is SUPERBLOOM."

This summer, MisterWives shared new album SUPERBLOOM - an intensely personal reflection on growth in unexpected places. The 19-track epic includes five tracks also featured on the group's 2019 EP mini bloom and marks a moment of major transformation for frontwoman Mandy Lee and her bandmates.

Heralded by singles "rock bottom," "SUPERBLOOM," and "decide to be happy," SUPERBLOOM has racked up critical praise, with NYLON exclaiming "[SUPERBLOOM] traverses upbeat, vibrant Pop and simmering ballads to paint a portrait of a band that's bloomed anew through the cracks of a fissure." PAPER lauded the "bouncy, piano-driven pop" of the record's title track, with DuJour touting "rock bottom" as "glittery... freeing and motivating." The group also performed the record's triumphant title track on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and were featured as part of the Team Joe Sings concert series spearheaded by Biden for President.

Known for their dynamic, high-energy live set, New York City's MisterWives have toured internationally and performed at some of the biggest music festivals around the globe. Last year, the group announced their signing to Fueled By Ramen and shared the mini bloom EP, their first release since the band's celebrated 2017 album, Connect The Dots. Comprised of Mandy Lee [vocals], Etienne Bowler [drums], William Hehir [bass], Marc Campbell [guitar], Jesse Blum [keys, trumpet, accordion] and Mike Murphy [Saxophone], MisterWives demonstrate tremendous self-assuredness and resolve to stay true to themselves in the face of the music industry's constant pressure to conform.

