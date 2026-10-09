Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Launches Halloween Comfort Playlist on YouTube
The playlist features Fred Rogers' iconic visit with actress Margaret Hamilton and a documentary segment directed by horror filmmaker George A. Romero.
The official MISTER ROGERS' NEIGHBORHOOD YouTube channel is launching a special 'Halloween Comfort' playlist. Just like Mister Rogers' trademark red sweater, the collection will bring some coziness to viewers of all ages.
The curated, themed content is rolling out all month long and includes a mix of classic, rarely seen, and 'from the vault' MISTER ROGERS' NEIGHBORHOOD episodes, clips, and compilations. Everything from spiders and witches to dress-up and not-so-scary monsters is introduced and explained with Mister Rogers' legendary kind and reassuring approach.
The playlist includes
Just some of the other treats in store on the MISTER ROGERS' NEIGHBORHOOD YouTube channel include a
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