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Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Launches Halloween Comfort Playlist on YouTube

The playlist features Fred Rogers' iconic visit with actress Margaret Hamilton and a documentary segment directed by horror filmmaker George A. Romero.

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The official MISTER ROGERS' NEIGHBORHOOD YouTube channel is launching a special 'Halloween Comfort' playlist. Just like Mister Rogers' trademark red sweater, the collection will bring some coziness to viewers of all ages.

The curated, themed content is rolling out all month long and includes a mix of classic, rarely seen, and 'from the vault' MISTER ROGERS' NEIGHBORHOOD episodes, clips, and compilations. Everything from spiders and witches to dress-up and not-so-scary monsters is introduced and explained with Mister Rogers' legendary kind and reassuring approach.

The playlist includes

featuring Fred Rogers' iconic visit with the actress who played the Wicked Witch of the West in the classic film The Wizard of Oz. In a fun nod to the season, new and longtime fans can also find 'Mister Rogers Gets His Tonsils Taken Out,' an episode that helps gently introduce kids to getting a surgery and a hospital stay, in a documentary segment directed by horror great George A. Romero, who later said this was the 'scariest film I ever made.'

Just some of the other treats in store on the MISTER ROGERS' NEIGHBORHOOD YouTube channel include a

of scenes of Mister Rogers dressing up in various costumes – including one where he dresses up as Bob Dog while feeding the fish! – along with a clip from the very first season of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood where he dons a suit of armor. There is also a
of 'Nighttime Week' and videos from classic episodes about spiders, clowns, seeing scary things on TV, shadow puppets, and much more.

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