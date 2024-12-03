Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut to Present Nominees for 82nd Golden Globes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut will present the nominees for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes® on Monday, December 9, 2024, with all categories announced HERE and the CBS News Mobile App at 8:15 a.m. ET/5:15 a.m. PT and 10 exclusive categories revealed beginning live at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on “CBS Mornings” on CBS.

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes®, the first major award show of the season, will air live on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).*

Award-winning producer, director, actor, entrepreneur, author and National Medal of Arts recipient Mindy Kaling and NAACP award-winning actor and producer Morris Chestnut will present the nominees for each of the 27 award categories. Celebrated for her acclaimed projects such as “The Mindy Project,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “The Office,” Kaling is currently executive producing the HBO Max hit series she co-created “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” and is also set to produce and write Netflix’s upcoming series “Running Point,” scheduled for release in 2025. Chestnut, a star of both the small and big screen for over three decades, is currently in production on his new CBS drama series, “Watson,” premiering in 2025. Known for his iconic breakout role in “Boyz n the Hood” and celebrated performances in “The Best Man franchise,” Chestnut received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022 and has earned two NAACP IMAGE AWARDS for his outstanding work in television.

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, two new awards categories presented for the first time at the 81st Annual Golden Globes®, are set to return for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes®.

Film categories for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes® include: Best Motion Picture – Drama; Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy; Best Motion Picture – Animated; Cinematic and Box Office Achievement; Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama; Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture; Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture; Best Director – Motion Picture; Best Screenplay – Motion Picture; Best Original Score – Motion Picture; and Best Original Song – Motion Picture.

Television categories for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes® include: Best Television Series – Drama; Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy; Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama; Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television; Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television; Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

The Golden Globes®, often referred to as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year®,” is the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television. Multi-Emmy Award®-winning producing duo Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) will return as executive producing showrunners for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes®. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host and produce the 82nd Annual Golden Globes®, which has been viewed in more than 185 countries and territories worldwide.

