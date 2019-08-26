Miley Cyrus to Perform 'Slide Away' at the MTV VMAS

Miley Cyrus released a new single "Slide Away" on August 15, and now she is set to perform that song live for the first time ever at the MTV Video Music Awards, according to Variety.

See the announcement below!

The 2019 VMAs will be hosted by comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco, and will air live from the Prudential Center on Monday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT across MTV's global footprint in more than 180 countries, reaching more than half a billion households around the world. Music's biggest stars and fans will celebrate the year's most iconic videos with electrifying performances, viral moments and a new, first-of-its-kind immersive fan experience.

As previously announced, Missy Elliott will be honored with the "Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award" and is set to hit the VMAs main stage. Additional performers include Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes, and Taylor Swift.





