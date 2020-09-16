Mikkel Boe Folsgaard and Danica Curcic Starring in Upcoming Nordic Noir THE CHESTNUT MAN

The film will premiere on Netflix.

The filming of The Chestnut Man has just begun in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Danish psychological thriller has its roots in the Nordic noir genre and is based on the acclaimed novel 'The Chestnut Man' by Søren Sveistrup (The Killing) and stars award-winning actress Danica Curcic (The Mist, Equinox), Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (The Rain, A Royal Affair), David Dencik (Chernobyl, James Bond 'No Time To Die'), Iben Dorner (Borgen) and Lars Ranthe (Ride Upon The Storm).

The Chestnut Man is a character-driven psychological thriller. It takes the viewer on a dark and unpredictable hunt for a killer who leaves chestnut figurines as a creepy calling card on the victims, and suddenly is one case linked to a high-profile missing-child investigation. The story is told over six episodes and will be produced by SAM Productions (Ragnarok) and directed by Mikkel Serup (The Killing).

The Chestnut Man is set in a quiet suburb of Copenhagen, where the police make a terrible discovery one blustery October morning. A young woman is found brutally murdered in a playground and one of her hands is missing. Above her hangs a small man made of chestnuts. The ambitious young detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) is assigned to the case, along with her new partner, Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard). They soon discover a mysterious piece of evidence on the chestnut man - evidence connecting it to a girl who went missing a year earlier and was presumed dead - the daughter of politician (DK: Socialminister) Rosa Hartung (Iben Dorner).

The cast includes Danica Curcic, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, David Dencik, Iben Dorner, Lars Ranthe, Esben Dalgaard, Morten Brovn, Thomas Hwan, Signe Egholm, Jens Jørgen Spottag, Camilla Lau, Peder Thomas Pedersen, Marie-Lydie Melono Nokouda and Anders Hove among others.

The Chestnut Man is based on Søren Sveistrup's acclaimed debut novel by the same name and has been translated into 28 languages and published in 50 countries. The series is created for the screen by Søren Sveistrup, Dorte Høgh, David Sandreuter & Mikkel Serup.

The series is directed by Mikkel Serup (The Killing, Pros and Cons) and will be produced by SAM Productions who is also behind the successful Norwegian Netflix original Ragnarok and the new season of the newly announced Borgen. Producers are Stine Meldgaard and Morten Kjems Hytten Juhl, executive producers are Søren Sveistrup and Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen. The series is set to launch on Netflix worldwide. Launch date is still to be announced.

