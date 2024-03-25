Mike Birbiglia Announces Fall 2024 Dates For Comedy Tour PLEASE STOP THE RIDE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mike Birbiglia, has announced his fall 2024 dates on his latest North American tour, "Please Stop the Ride." Birbiglia's highly anticipated new hour of comedy kicked off in Vancouver, BC, on January 19th and has been selling out across North America, making stops in Portland, OR, Orlando, FL, and many more.

Twenty additional dates were added to Birbiglia's tour across North America, including stops at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia, PA, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, and Fox Theatre in Oakland, CA.

Tickets will be available via presale starting Monday, March 25, at 10 AM local time using Artist Presale Code: PANCAKE. The general on-sale will be Thursday, March 28, at 10 AM local time. Ticket information can be found at BIRBIGS.COM.

MIKE BIRBIGLIA: PLEASE STOP THE RIDE TOUR DATES 2024

*New Shows Just Announced

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center

Thursday, March 28, 2024 - Fort Collins, CO - The Lincoln Center Performance Hall

Friday, March 29, 2024 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Saturday, March 30, 2024 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre (Early & Late Show)

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - Dallas, TX – The Majestic

Thursday, April 11, 2024 - Houston, TX - Cullen Performance Hall

Friday, April 12, 2024 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center For The Performing Arts

Saturday, April 13, 2024 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre (Early & Late Show)

Sunday, April 14, 2024 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

Friday, April 26, 2024 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

Saturday, April 27, 2024 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre (Early & Late Show)

Monday, May 6, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The United Theater on Broadway (Netflix Is a Joke Festiva)

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Theater

Friday, May 17, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Elgin Theatre

Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Elgin Theatre (Early & Late Show)

Sunday, May 19, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - St. Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Friday, May 31, 2024 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Saturday, June 8, 2024 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Monday, June 24, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater (Early & Late Show)

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Carpenter Center

Friday, June 28, 2024 - Washington, DC - Warner Theater

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - Washington, DC - Warner Theater (Early & Late Show)

Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Washington, DC - Warner Theater

Friday, July 5, 2024 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Sag Harbor, NY - Bay Street Theater

Friday, July 26, 2024 - Sag Harbor, NY - Bay Street Theater

Saturday, July 27, 2024 - Sag Harbor, NY - Bay Street Theater

Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Sag Harbor, NY - Bay Street Theater

Friday, September 13, 2024 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts*

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre*

Monday, September 23, 2024 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre*

Saturday, September 28, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Curran Theater*

Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre*

Friday, October 11, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music*

Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre*

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - Madison, WI - Overture Center*

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - Milwaukee, MN - The Riverside Theater*

Thursday, October 24, 2024 - Champaign, IL - Virginia Theatre*

Friday, October 25, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall*

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater*

Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore*

Friday, November 22, 2024 - Dayton, OH - Victoria Theatre*

Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - Byham Theater*

Monday, December 9, 2024 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre*

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre*

Thursday, December 12, 2024 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium*

Friday, December 13, 2024 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center*

ABOUT MIKE BIRBIGLIA:

Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, writer, director, and actor who has performed his award-winning solo shows worldwide—from the Sydney Opera House to the West End of London to Broadway. His five solo shows Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Thank God For Jokes, The New One,and THE OLD MAN & The Pool enjoyed successful runs on and off Broadway and became hit Netflix comedy specials. The shows merge storytelling and comedy in a way that The New York Times has called “Birbiglian.” Birbiglia also wrote, directed, and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice. As an actor, Birbiglia has appeared in the films Trainwreck, The Fault in Our Stars, Popstar, A Man Called Otto as well as TV roles in ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK and Billions. He hosts the podcast Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out.