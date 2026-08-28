Mikaela Mayer, Chantelle Cameron Make Weight for MVPW-06 Title Clash

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Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and MVP's and USA's unified WBA and WBC champion Mikaela Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) and the UK's WBO champion Chantelle Cameron (22-1, 8 KOs) stepped on the scales today at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England ahead of their highly anticipated unified WBA, WBC and WBO super welterweight world title clash, streaming live on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the US on Saturday, August 29.

Fighters on the main and preliminary cards participated in the weigh-in, including co-main event fighters MVP and London's unified WBC and WBO lightweight world champion Caroline Dubois (13-0-1, 5 KOs) and USA's WBO #5 contender, two-time national champion and reigning NABF lightweight champion Amelia Moore (4-0, 1 KO). Additional fighters included MVP's Reina Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs), Jessica Barry (10-1, 2 KOs), Miranda Reyes (9-3-1, 3 KOs), Terri Harper (16-3-2, 6 KOs), Brandi Robinson (5-0, 1 KO), Tysie Gallagher (10-2), Neeraj Goyat (20-4-2, 9 KOs), Yessin Koulali (8-1, 3 KOs), Scott Melvin (12-1, 2 KOs), Dylan Cheema (11-3, 3 KOs), Shannon Courtenay (11-3, 4 KOs), Ebonie Cotton (2-2), Gemma Richardson (4-0, 1 KO), Kirstie Bavington (10-5-2, 2 KOs), Brandon Bethell (7-1, 1 KO), Jorge Luis Huerta (4-20, 1 KO), Hamza Uddin (6-0, 3 KOs), and Jemsi Kibazange (22-15-4, 8 KOs).

Main Card – 7:00 PM BST

WBA/WBC/WBO Super Welterweight World Titles (154 lbs)

Mikaela Mayer vs. Chantelle Cameron

148.0 | 147.6

Las Vegas via Woodland Hills, California | Northampton, England

WBC/WBO Lightweight World Titles (135 lbs)

Caroline Dubois vs. Amelia Moore

134.8 | 134.4

London, England | Colorado Springs, Colorado

Featherweight Bout (126 lbs)

Reina Tellez vs. Jessica Barry

125.6 | 125.6

San Antonio, Texas | Coventry, West Midlands, UK

Super Lightweight Bout (140 lbs)

Terri Harper vs. Miranda Reyes

137.8 | 136.6

Denaby Main, England | Houston, Texas

Super Bantamweight Bout (122 lbs)

Tysie Gallagher vs. Brandi Robinson

121.6 | 121.6

Luton, Bedfordshire | Chicago, Illinois

Preliminary Card – 4:00 PM BST

Super Lightweight Bout (Catchweight 143 lbs)

Neeraj Goyat vs. Yessin Koulali

142.2 | 138.0

Chandigarh, India | Wiesbaden, Germany

Super Lightweight Bout (140 lbs)

Scott Melvin vs. Dylan Cheema

134.6 | 136.0

Chelmsley Wood, West Midlands | Coventry, West Midlands

Super Flyweight Bout (115 lbs)

Shannon Courtenay vs. Ebonie Cotton

113.8 | 114.6

Watford, Hertfordshire | Rowley Regis, West Midlands

Super Lightweight Bout (140 lbs)

Gemma Richardson vs. Kirstie Bavington

140.4 | 137.6

Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire | Pensnett, West Midlands

Super Lightweight Bout (139 lbs)

Brandon Bethell vs. Jorge Luis Huerta

138.4 | 135.2

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, UK | Mexico City, Mexico

Flyweight Bout (112 lbs)

Hamza Uddin vs. Jemsi Kibazange

114.4 | 114.2

Walsall, West Midlands | Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

On Saturday, August 29, MVPW-06 UK vs. USA: Mayer vs. Cameron and Dubois vs. Moore will stream live from bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England. The preliminary card begins at 5:00pm BST live on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+/ESPN2 in the US, with the main card beginning at 7:00pm BST live on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the US. Final tickets are on sale now at AXS.com.

For more information, follow on X via @MostVPromotions or on Instagram via @MostValuablePromotions.

About Most Valuable Promotions (MVP)

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is a global combat sports and entertainment company built for the next generation of athletes and fans. The company operates across boxing, mixed martial arts, live events, media, content, athlete development, and global distribution, with a fighter-first philosophy centered on equitable compensation, maximum visibility, and long-term brand building.

Led by co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian and Chief Executive Officer John Martin and backed by founding investors 885 Capital & Knighthead, MVP promotes some of the world's biggest combat sports events and represents a roster of nearly 400 elite athletes, including world champions, titleholders, contenders, and emerging stars. MVP's portfolio includes MVP, MVPW, and MVP MMA, bringing together premier boxing and mixed martial arts properties under one global brand.

Through partnerships with leading media and distribution platforms including Netflix, ESPN, Sky Sports, and an extensive international network reaching fans across more than 170 countries, MVP delivers world-class competition and entertainment to audiences worldwide. By combining elite athletes, premium live events, compelling storytelling, and global media reach, MVP is building the future of combat sports.

Photo Credit: Most Valuable Promotions



Photo Credit: Most Valuable Promotions

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