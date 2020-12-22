Mickey Guyton Reveals Special Performance on TODAY

GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Mickey Guyton recently performed a special version of "O Holy Night" on NBC's TODAY. Watch below. The song is part Carols Covered, an exclusive-to-Apple Music collection of familiar Christmas and holiday songs with a distinctive twist, delivered by some of 2020's standout artists. Fans can listen to the track HERE.

2020 has been an incredible year for the singer/songwriter including her historic GRAMMY nomination as the first Black female solo artist to earn a nomination in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for her powerful song "Black Like Me." "Black Like Me" was named one of the Top 10 songs of 2020 by Billboard, The Associated Press, Rolling Stone and NPR noting, "the best pure singer in Nashville since Carrie Underwood...her song started many necessary conversations and will be remembered as a milestone in the genre's evolution."

Mickey previously performed "Black Like Me" during her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert (watch HERE), as well as, NBC's TODAY (watch HERE). She also spoke with CBS This Morning regarding the song's impact, watch HERE. "Black Like Me" is featured on Mickey's acclaimed EP Bridges which includes five additional tracks all co-written by Mickey and was just named by Billboard, Slate, The Tennessean and Sounds Like Nashville as one of the Best Albums of 2020.

Earlier this year, Mickey also made history as the first solo Black female country artist to perform on the ACM Awards, watch HERE. Accompanied by labelmate Keith Urban, Mickey performed "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" which was hailed as one of the best performances of the night with Rolling Stone noting, "Guyton knocked it out of the park demonstrating that she's got a world-class set of pipes as well as something important to say."

Mickey was just announced as a performer for the upcoming Rose Parade New Year Celebration presented by Honda. The special will air on ABC, Hallmark Channel, KTLA, NBC, RFD-TV and Univision at 8am PT on January 1, 2021. Additional performers and celebrity guests include Tori Kelly, Matt Leinart, Sheryl Crow, Emeril Lagasse and more.

Photo Credit: Phylicia J.L. Munn