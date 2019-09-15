Michael Fassbender Will Lead Taika Waititi's NEXT GOAL WINS

According to The Hollwood Reporter, Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender will star in Taika Waititi's upcoming soccer dramedy "Next Goal Wins."

Based on a 2014 British documentary of the same name from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, Next Goal Wins is an underdog story that follows the national football team of American Samoa and their coach, Thomas Rongen, as they try to transform from perennial losers into a FIFA World Cup-qualifying outfit.

Fassbender plays the coach. No word yet on who will play the members of the team.

Waititi is known for directing "Thor: Ragnorak," and for the highly-anticipated upcoming Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit," which just took home a top prize at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Fassbender has played Magneto in several movies in the "X-Men" franchise. He played the title role in "Steve Jobs," an eccentric musician in "Frank," and an android in "Prometheus." He was nominated for Academy Awards for his performances in "12 Years a Slave" and "Steve Jobs."

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





