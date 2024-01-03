Mexican-American Drag Queen Crowned Season Two Winner of DRAG LATINA

Revry (www.revry.tv) and Latino Alternative Television (LATV) (www.latv.com) announced that the Season Two winner of Drag Latina is Alexandra Vittz, a Mexican-American drag queen based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The winner was announced by co-host Carmen Carrera and crowned by Season One winner Vicky Chavarria in the sixth and final episode of the season which kicked off with a toe-to-toe showdown between the final four competitors of Season Two: Adriana Fuentes. Alexandra Vittz, Chary Lady Fox, and Queen Andrew Scott.

Drag Latina is the hit bilingual drag competition series that celebrates the intersectionality of Hispanic-American drag culture. Brought to you by CeraVe, the six-episode series has been airing on Revry and Latino Alternative Television since its November 26th premiere. The Drag Latina finale and crowning of the Season Two winner aired on Sunday, December 31st on the Revry channel on Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO WatchFree+, Roku Channel, Rakuten TV, Xumo, Freevee, Peacock, Tubi and on the Revry mobile app.

Co-Executive by Revry and Latino Alternative Television, Season Two of the breakout series was produced by the Emmy-Award winning team making up Triple Threat Media (Linda Morel, Mark Bracero, John Lehr, and Jeannette Harshbarger) and the series creator and returning showrunner from Season One, Chiru Adams.

Drag Latina spotlighted a brand new cast of ten extravagant competitors, along with co-hosts Carmen Carrera (MTV’s RuPaul's Drag Race) and international pop star, Fedro. The season featured a new panel of celebrity guest judges including Jai Rodriguez (Netflix’s QUEER EYE for the Straight Guy), Enrique Sapene (Canela TV’s Secretos de Villanas, LATV's The Q Agenda), and Emmy Award-winning makeup artist Lushious Massacr (HBO’s We’re Here).

Season Two of Drag Latina dove deep into the lives of ten drag artists, revealing their journeys, struggles, and triumphs, both in and out of drag. As an example, Season Two winner Alexandra Vittz has been doing drag for 14 years and what began as a hobby is now her art and career. She uses drag to spread love and a sense of inclusiveness while regularly performing benefit shows to support people in need.

The additional competitors this season were: Ruby Bella Cruz (Costa Rican-American), Adriana Fuentes (Venezuelan-American), Shannel D’Marko (Puerto Rican-American), Rosalinda (Mexican-American), Chary Lady Fox (Dominican-American), Faffy Monay (Mexican-American), Samara LaNegrá (Puerto Rican-American), Queen Andrew Scott (Mexican-American), and Ashly Brown (Salvadoran-American).

Drag Latina is a groundbreaking intersectional reality TV series that showcases the immense talent, heart, and artistry of drag performers from within the United States’ growing Hispanic communities. Featuring a refreshing English and Spanish language format, the series provides a unique platform for these extraordinary performers to express their creativity, their culture, and their unapologetic fierceness.

All episodes of both Seasons of Drag Latina are available for free everywhere you can watch Revry and the LATV TV channel and apps.

About Revry

Founded in 2015, Revry is the only dedicated entertainment media network for brands to connect with queer audiences with its FAST service and on-demand LGBTQ-first movies, series, news and music through multiple platforms. Combined with the company's original programming and proprietary data, Revry helps its partners establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with queer consumers.

Revry’s mission is to inspire the exploration of queer culture for the social and economic benefit of the LGBTQIA+ community. Revry is led by a diverse LGBTQ+ founding team and is NGLCC certified. For more information visit www.revry.tv.

About LATV

Latino Alternative Television (LATV) is the leading English-speaking Gen Z and Millennial Latino entertainment network in the nation and the second-largest Latino minority-owned media network in the United States. Latino Alternative Television's ad network reaches over 178 million individuals and reaches 19% of the American Latino demographic.

The network’s key ad partners include Verizon, Chase, Sephora, P&G, VW, AT&T, Starbucks, Nissan, Lowes, and other household brands. A pioneering bilingual media company elevating Latino voices and redefining Latino culture, LATV's content emphasizes young Latino culture and Latina empowerment, as well as LGBTQ+ and Afro-Latino pride.