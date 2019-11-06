MelodyVR to Launch Nov. 13 on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Next Wednesday, November 13, starting at approximately 8am local time, MelodyVR, the premiere virtual reality music platform will broadcast live from the heart of Nashville during ABC's broadcast of Good Morning America.

Transmitted from Music City's iconic Wildhorse Saloon, MelodyVR users will get a unique look at CMA Award nominees Luke Combs and Maddie and Tae, as well as COUNTRY MUSIC legends Trisha Yearwood and Trace Adkins during their appearance on Good Morning America.

A global audience will be able to experience America's most-watched morning show in full immersive 360-degree virtual reality on their smartphones via the MelodyVR app, downloadable from the iOs, Google Play and Oculus app stores (or via this link on.melodyvr.com/App).

Thanks to MelodyVR's groundbreaking live-stream VR technology, an unlimited global audience will be able to experience the program up close in full immersive virtual reality.

By selecting different Jump Spots -- a function that is unique to the MelodyVR platform -- viewers can choose their location within the saloon, getting them incredibly close to their music heroes. MelodyVR will also give users a rare glimpse of their favorite country stars behind the scenes.

MelodyVR has already proven itself to be a firm favorite of COUNTRY MUSIC fans over the last year, with exclusive virtual reality performances from the likes of CMA nominees Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, and Midland, as well as Kelly Clarkson and Hunter Hayes available on the platform.

"I don't know if you want me in your living room, but if you do, we made that happen," says Luke Combs. "It's so cool that people around the world can get up close to the show in Nashville with MelodyVR and Good Morning America. CMA Awards day will be so exciting for me after one hell of a year, and being able to share that moment with my fans in VR is real special."

Anthony Matchett, CEO of MelodyVR says: "We are delighted to be working with the ABC and GOOD MORNING AMERICA team again, after recently partnering with them to broadcast Marshmello and Kane Brown in virtual reality during the renowned Summer Concert Series to fans across 15 countries. It's great to be right at the heart of the action during the biggest day in the COUNTRY MUSIC calendar, and it's a privilege to allow fans around the world to feel as though they're right here in Nashville, as award excitement builds."

MelodyVR launched in 2018 with a simple mandate: not to replace the live experience, but to harness the power of virtual reality to get people closer to the music they love.

By using VR technology, the founders realized that they could place fans in the crowd or on-stage with their favorite musicians at live events. From epic stadium shows to intimate studio performances, the possibilities are endless; capacity restrictions are eliminated, music fans can attend otherwise sold-out dates, and the barriers (distance, age, cost, access) that might keep people from experiencing their heroes live are swept away. The result? Artists can reach more fans than ever before with a level of intimacy which has previously never been possible.

MelodyVR is the only licensed VR music platform and has the world's largest library of immersive and interactive music experiences from the likes of Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Wiz Khali





