Melanie Mayron and Polly Draper Join THIRTYSOMETHING Sequel Series

Deadline reports that original "thirtysomething" cast members Melanie Mayron and Polly Draper have joined the cast of the upcoming sequel series: "thirtysomething(else)."

Mayron and Draper reprise their roles as Melissa Steadman and Ellyn Warren.

Other cast members returning include Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield and Patty Wettig.

thirtysomething(else) will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up children of the original cast, Janey Steadman (Odette Annable), Leo Steadman (Chris Wood), Ethan Weston (Patrick Fugit) and Brittany Weston (Auden Thornton), the new generation of thirtysomethings. They are being joined by returning original cast members Olin (Michael Steadman), Harris (Hope Murdoch), Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Wettig (Nancy Weston).

Read the original story on Deadline.





