Meet the Queens of CANADA'S DRAG RACE Season Four

World of Wonder REVEALED the fierce and fabulous cast of CANADA’S DRAG RACE Season 4, premiering Thursday, Nov. 16 at 9 pm ET.

The nine-episode season promises to serve more unforgettable runway looks, lip-sync slay offs, a killer snatch game, a sickening Rusical, and includes some new game-changing, competition twists that will have fans gooped and gagged.

The 11 queens competing for the crown this season are: Aimee Yonce Shennel, Aurora Matrix, Denim, Kiki Coe, Kitten Kaboodle, Luna DuBois, Melinda Verga, Nearah Nuff, Sisi Superstar, The Girlfriend Experience, and Venus.

New episodes of CANADA’S DRAG RACE drop Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and in more than 160 countries around the world, day and date with its local airing on Crave in Canada.

A compilation video of the queens can be seen below.

Queen of the North Brooke Lynn Hytes, celebrity stylist and TV personality Brad Goreski, and ETALK senior correspondent Traci Melchor return as resident judges, and are once again joined by guest judges and special guests throughout the season.

Competing for the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar, and a $100,000 grand prize,

CANADA’S DRAG RACE tracks Canadian drag artists as they vie for the title of “Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.” Each episode tests their limits by having them compete in singing, dancing, acting, impersonation, design, and improvisation challenges.

Competitors are eliminated until one queen is left standing with the crown, scepter, and coveted title. Throughout their journey to the crown, the queens showcase the importance of celebrating everyone’s Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent.

Below, get to know the iconic and awe-inspiring Season 4 queens who are ready to compete and carry on the legacy of previous winners, Priyanka, Icesis Couture, and Gisèle Lullaby.

Canada's Drag Race Season Four Queens

Aimee Yonce Shennel Age: 31 (Ottawa, Ont.)

Pronouns: she/her in drag; he/him out of drag

Aimee Yonce Shennel grew up in Dominican Republic and moved to Canada in 2016

She is currently the reigning Miss Capital Pride and has won other local awards including Drag of the Year, Performance of the Year, and Fan Favourite Drag Artist

Aimee seeks to share her drag openly because she knows making even one person smile can make a world of difference

“I haven’t met a person who has watched me, and didn’t instantly fall in love with me. It’s something natural. I was born with this gift.”

Aurora Matrix Age: 23 (Toronto, Ont.)

Pronouns: she/they in drag; they/them out of drag

Aurora Matrix is a well-known performer in the Toronto drag scene, and is booked and busy five nights a week!

Aurora has a Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts from York University

They appeared as a guest on Crave’s, Canadian Screen Award-winning original series, 1 QUEEN 5 QUEERS

“I’m a performer through and through. I personally don’t think there’s anyone in Toronto who performs like I do! Werk Diva!”

Denim Age: 24 (Montréal, Que.)

Pronouns: she/her in drag; he/him out of drag

Denim is a transmasc drag queen known for her effortless blend of 2000s bimbo fashion, and futuristic club kid aesthetic

Denim has performed with KING Princess, Charli XCX, Kim Petras, Tinashe, and Caroline Polachek

Last year, Denim discovered she is Neurodivergent through an autism diagnosis which has become a point of activism in her drag

“Denim is everyone's favorite pocket-sized queen! She is a trans icon, she is a reality TV bimbo star, she is in her own galaxy, she can melt and bend into anything…some would say it’s in her jeans!”

Kiki Coe Age: 35 (Ottawa, Ont.)

Pronouns: she/her in drag; he/him out of drag

She is an accomplished designer, and her costumes are famously elaborate and truly unforgettable; some have previously been seen on the CANADA’S DRAG RACE runway!

Kiki also works as a chef and has entered several cooking competitions, including competing on CHOPPED CANADA

Kiki is the youngest of nine siblings

“My drag is RICH. It’s seasoned. It’s strong. There could be a whole tsunami and my head piece would stay ON.”

Kitten Kaboodle Age: 57 (Toronto, Ont.)

Pronouns: she/her in drag; he/him out of drag

Kitten Kaboodle was introduced to drag during high school when she snuck into a gay club when she was 15, but it wasn’t until 2012 when she learned to sew that Kitten Kaboodle was officially born

Kitten is a campy 70s showgirl who loves a variety show

She is a very popular drag designer who has already made several looks for previous queens who have appeared on the MAIN STAGE at CANADA’S DRAG RACE

“I am always about being campy, but polished and elevated. Everything a little bit bigger, a little gayer, and a LOT of sparkle.”

Luna DuBois Age: 24 (Toronto, Ont.)

Pronouns: she/her in drag; he/him out of drag

Luna DuBois is a fashion icon in Toronto with a background in Fashion Techniques and Design, and a self-taught makeup artist, and hosted Drag Masterclasses

Luna uses her voice to represent for the underrepresented, and works with BIPOC performers to help ensure they are treated fairly

Luna proudly represents other queer Nigerians who share her story and find inspiration through her

“Luna DuBois is an essence. The DuBois factor. I don’t fit in, I stand out and stand out only. It’s the full moon experience.”

Melinda Verga Age: 44 (Edmonton, Alta.)

Pronouns: no preference in drag; he/him out of drag

Melinda started performing drag at 37 and nothing has stopped her since

Melinda’s titles include Mz. Gay Edmonton 2017 and Edmonton Drag Idol 2018, and she has performed at the top of Whistler Mountain for Jasper Pride

Melinda is passionate about mentoring young queens in the Edmonton drag scene and has produced shows highlighting Filipino and Asian cultures and underrepresented performers

“This season I am bringing 44 years of life experiences, lessons, wisdom…oh, and ass!”

Nearah Nuff Age: 22 (Calgary, Alta.)

Pronouns: she/her in drag; he/him out of drag

Nearah Nuff is part of Calgary’s infamous drag family, the Nuff Family, where she holds the title of Performer with a capital P

Nearah only started doing drag three years ago

She was a competitive dancer for six years, and also holds diplomas in makeup artistry, airbrushing, and is a clinical esthetician

“I’m a dancing Diva – emphasis on Diva! She’s anything but a filler queen and the only thing that’s bigger than her lips is her ego.”

Sisi Superstar Age: 31 (Montréal, Que.)

Pronouns: she/her in drag; he/they out of drag

Sisi Superstar is Montréal's self-proclaimed underground, hyper-pop, grunge queen

She is the co-creator of Montréal's biggest alternative queer event, Unikorn Parties, and is credited by many as a major force for alternative drag in the city

Aside from her drag career, Sisi is a DJ, songwriter, professional event planner, and community organizer

“She’s spooky, she’s sexy, she’s Montréal’s #1 party girl, organizer, socialite, queen of the underground nightlife, professionally messy. She’s everything.”

The Girlfriend Experience Age: 31 (Vancouver, B.C.)

Pronouns: she/her in drag; she/her out of drag

The Girlfriend Experience (aka Girlfriend) was born in Germany, and grew up between Vancouver with her mother and Germany with her father, and speaks fluent German

Two of the most important things to THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE is living her authentic self and drag, and she documented her transition journey publicly to help anyone who is considering a similar path

Earlier this year, she began producing an all-trans drag show in Vancouver

“I fit in ‘cause I’m everybody’s friend, but I stand out ‘cause I’m prettier than all of them!”

Venus Age: 27 (Vancouver, B.C.)

Pronouns: she/her in drag; no preference out of drag

Venus is a well-known drag legend in Vancouver and is a member of the popular non-binary Drag supergroup ENBY6; she is also a member of the Gender Drag family with her drag mother Kendall Gender from Season 2 of CANADA’S DRAG RACE

Venus is a supermodel in the making – she has walked in New York Fashion Week, been selected to perform with Teyana Taylor, Orville Peck, and Charli XCX.

As a Red River Metis two-spirit person, Venus’ heart lies with her Metis family and ancestors in Manitoba where she often visits to deepen her relationship with the land and her family’s history

“Get ready for interplanetary impact for the supernova supermodel, Venus, has finally arrived. Not only is she the hottest in all our solar system, but she also has a BIG surprise. So let’s have some fun, her outfits are sick, come take a ride on her rocket ship!”

