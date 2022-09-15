Mayyas Crowned Winner of NBC's AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Season 17

The votes are in and America has chosen the show-stopping Lebanese dance group Mayyas as the winner of "America's Got Talent" season 17.

The Mayyas win the show's $1 million grand prize and will join "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE" stage show at Luxor Hotel and Casino. The group's specific performance dates in Las Vegas, as well as the other season 17 fan favorites that will be joining, will be announced soon.

The Mayyas won America's hearts and votes through their powerful, hypnotizing and synchronous choreography. Their inspiring first audition garnered the instant attention of Sofia Vergara, who granted them her Golden Buzzer, and has now received nearly 17 million views on YouTube.

Throughout the competition, the group continued to raise the bar and receive high praises from the judges with their stunning performances. Executive producer Simon Cowell called their final performance "astonishing, global and huge." Howie Mandel exclaimed it was "his favorite act ever on 'AGT.'" Heidi Klum said, "This is what a million-dollar act looks like."

"From the moment I first saw the Mayyas, their act was spectacular and gave me goosebumps," said Sofia Vergara. "Their coordinated choreography was the most beautiful, creative dancing I have ever seen. Each time they competed, they continued to outdo themselves. Their empowering performances have earned them the ultimate title and I'm so proud of them and can't wait to see what they do next."

The Mayyas is an all-female alternative dance crew, founded by choreographer Nadim Cherfan, consisting of 36 Lebanese women of different ages. Their main message is female empowerment. The name of their group stems from an Arabic word, meaning the proud walk of a lioness.

Building a career in Lebanon has been difficult, especially for female dancers, so it was important for the group to compete on the biggest stage on "AGT" and show the world what Arab women can do.

Season 17 of "America's Got Talent" concluded tonight with an unforgettable finale at the Pasadena Civic Center with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews.

The show's finale featured the top 11 finalists performing alongside memorable guests, including the Black Eyed Peas, COUNTRY MUSIC artists Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi, musician Trombone Shorty, as well as "America's Got Talent" previous winners Terry Fator, Darci Lynne and Shin Lim. Emmy Award-winning actor and director Henry Winkler and comedian Jeff Ross also appeared.

"America's Got Talent" is the most-watched summer program for the ninth consecutive year and is the most-watched summer broadcast unscripted program for the 17th

consecutive year. The season has reached 57.6 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms, and has surpassed over a billion viewers across its social accounts.

The "Got Talent" format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. "Got Talent" holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format, with more than 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

"America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE" opened last year and runs Wednesday-Sunday at 6 and 8:30 p.m. inside Luxor Theater. Tickets start at $49, plus tax and applicable fees, are on sale now and can be purchased at mgmresorts.com, luxor.com and AGTVegasLive.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office.