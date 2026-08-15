Maya and Anna Attempt a Witchy Ritual in New PEN15 Clip From Hulu

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Maya and Anna go looking for magic in the woods in a new clip from PEN15 shared by Hulu, with Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle reprising their roles as the title characters. After finding a clearing they decide has what the clip describes as "viccany" (wiccany) energy, the two attempt to perform a ritual so they can wish for whatever they want, leaning into the show's mix of adolescent fantasy and awkward reality.

Erskine and Konkle star as Maya and Anna, with the pair's private rituals and games often driving the show's comedic tension. The woods sequence follows that pattern, putting the two characters' imagination front and center as they try to manifest a spell of their own making.

Hulu has continued rolling out short, self-contained clips from PEN15 rather than longer plot previews, a strategy the streamer has also used for other titles in its library. The approach keeps the focus on individual character moments, letting scenes like the witch ritual stand on their own for viewers browsing the platform.

The clip follows another recent PEN15 moment shared by Hulu, in which Sam and other classmates react with disbelief after learning Maya and Anna still play with dolls, continuing the series' focus on the pair's private world colliding with their social lives at school.

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