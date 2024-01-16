Max Receives 31 Primetime Emmy Awards, The Most Of Any Network Or Platform, Across 11 HBO Original Series

By: Jan. 16, 2024

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” Wins For Outstanding Scripted Variety Series Max received a total of 31 Emmys at the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, the most of any network or platform, across 11 HBO Original series.

HBO Originals swept the drama categories (Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor/Actress, Supporting Actor/Actress, Guest Actor/Actress, Directing, Writing, Casting, and Picture Editing) with “Succession,” “The Last of Us,” and “The White Lotus,” with “Succession” scoring top awards for its final season. Additionally, "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” won for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series.  

Max's Emmy wins include:

  • 8 for THE LAST OF US (HBO Original), including Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Nick Offerman), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Storm Reid), Outstanding Main Title Design, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
     
  • 6 for SUCCESSION (HBO Original) for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Kieran Culkin), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Sarah Snook), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Matthew Macfadyen), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Jesse Armstrong), and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Mark Mylod)
     
  • 5 for THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO Original), including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Jennifer Coolidge), Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score), and Outstanding Music Supervision
     
  • 2 for LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO Original) for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
     
  • 2 for WE'RE HERE (HBO Original), including Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
     
  • 2 for MOONAGE DAYDREAM (HBO Original), including Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-camera), Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-camera)
     
  • 1 for BARRY (HBO Original), including Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
     
  • 1 for HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (HBO Original), including Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes
     
  • 1 for 100 FOOT WAVE (HBO Original), including Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
     
  • 1 for A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW (HBO Original), including Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
     
  • 1 for 2022 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY (HBO Original), including Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
     
  • 1 for SUCCESSION: CONTROLLING THE NARRATIVE (HBO Original), including Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series


