Max Receives 31 Primetime Emmy Awards, the most of any network or platform, across 11 HBO Original Series.

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” Wins For Outstanding Scripted Variety Series Max received a total of 31 Emmys at the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, the most of any network or platform, across 11 HBO Original series.

HBO Originals swept the drama categories (Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor/Actress, Supporting Actor/Actress, Guest Actor/Actress, Directing, Writing, Casting, and Picture Editing) with “Succession,” “The Last of Us,” and “The White Lotus,” with “Succession” scoring top awards for its final season. Additionally, "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” won for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series.

Max's Emmy wins include: