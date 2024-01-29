Max Inviting Fans to 'Larry Larry's' In Advance Of Sunday's Premiere Of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

This weekend, Friday, February 2 - Sunday, February 4, as the world eagerly awaits the premiere of the 12th and final season of the acclaimed HBO Original Series CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, Max is inviting fans out to “Latte Larry's,” Larry David's short-lived COFFEE SHOP in Season 10.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, starring Larry David, returns this Sunday, February 4 at 10pm EST/PST on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes will debut subsequent Sundays at the same time leading up to the series finale on April 7.

In partnership with Menotti's Coffee Stop, at their Culver City and Venice Beach locations, enjoy free Hot Cups of Spite (coffee) and Dry Scones (one per person, while supplies last, vegan options available), along with limited edition Menotti's x CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM collaborative shirts and mugs, plus a special blend signature roast of “Latte Larry's Beans.”

About CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM:

Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, the iconic Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy series CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian's fictionalized life.

The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

About Max:

Max, which launched May 23, 2023, is an enhanced streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, delivering unparalleled quality content for everyone in the household. With a personalized user experience that brings unique and unexpected stories ranging from the best of unscripted to the highest quality in scripted programming to live news to sports, Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, CNN Max, Bleacher Report Sports Add-On, an expansive offering of kids and family content, and best-in-class programming across food, home, reality, lifestyle, and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more, all in one place.