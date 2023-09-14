Max Celebrates Latino Heritage Month In September And October With Initiatives & Programming Highlighting Latinx Voices

Max will highlight a wide variety of titles in the “Nuestras Voces” collection.

Sep. 14, 2023

Max Celebrates Latino Heritage Month In September And October With Initiatives & Programming Highlighting Latinx Voices

In anticipation of Latino Heritage Month, Max is celebrating by centering on culture and community. Throughout the month, Max will be “Celebrando Nuestra Comunidad,” amplifying voices that uplift and inspire & spotlighting Latino talent and programming across Max brand social channels, led by Max's Pa’lante!.

Max is kicking off Latino Heritage Month with an exclusive sizzle reel highlighting Latino content on the platform and launching a collaboration across @PalanteMax socials, engaging Latino creators and voices throughout the month.

As part of their Latino Heritage Month lineup, Max will also be partnering with Buzzfeed to host a classic Latino movie marathon at the New York Rooftop Cinema Club. Taking place on Friday, September 29, the movie marathon will be open to the public and take place in three sessions.

Max will highlight a wide variety of titles in the “Nuestras Voces” collection in-app featuring the following curations: Finding Inspiración, Leading Latinos, Laughing in Jajaja, Las Protagonistas, Family Is Everything, Siempre Proud, and Our Cultura, Our Historia.

The collection will highlight Latino content throughout September including HBO Original two-part documentary The Golden Boy: Oscar De La Hoya, which provides a  candid portrait of legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya from Mark Wahlberg’s unrealistic ideas and executive producer Mario Lopez.

Additional content will include HBO Original concert Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour, HBO Original films Habla Loud and Romeo Santos: KING Of Bachata, Max Original series  Selena + Chef and Vgly, TLC’s THE FAMILY Chantel, CNN’s ​​Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico, and more.

Additionally, starting on September 18, Max will be showcasing all seven films from their Latino Short Film Competition winners including: Rodrigo Olivar’s, “Thank You, Have A Nice Day”, Olivia De Camps’, "Chico Virtual", Zahida Pirani’s, “El Carrito”, Mariana Serrano’s, “Un Pequeño Corte”, Kryzz Gautier’s, "Keep/Delete", Maria Mealla’s, "La Macana", and Yessenia Sanchez’s, "Double Cultura."



