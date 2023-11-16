Max Announces TALKING PICTURES: A MOVIE MEMORIES PODCAST In Collaboration With Turner Classic Movies

The podcast debuts on TUESDAY, JANUARY 16 and will be available on Max.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Photo 4 Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen

Max Announces TALKING PICTURES: A MOVIE MEMORIES PODCAST In Collaboration With Turner Classic Movies

Max and Turner Classic Movies have announced their newest collaboration titled TALKING PICTURES: A MOVIE MEMORIES PODCAST, co-produced by the teams that created “The Plot Thickens” and recent hits like HBO's “The Last of Us Podcast” and “Succession Podcast.”

Featuring TCM host Ben Mankiewicz in conversation with iconic filmmakers and writers as they discuss their earliest film memories, favorite films, creative influences and guilty pleasures, the podcast debuts on TUESDAY, JANUARY 16 and will be available on Max.
 
A must-listen podcast for both film buffs and amateur enthusiasts alike, the intimate conversations in each episode serve as a window into the artistic process and defining experiences of some of the greatest creatives in the industry today. The creative evolution of future film professionals is influenced by the films they grow up watching and hold dear in their hearts. Listen in as host Ben Mankiewicz sits down with cinematic filmmakers and impactful writers to peel back the layers and talk about THE MOVIES that shaped their lives and craft. Guests include and are not limited to: Nancy Meyers (“Something’s Gotta Give,” “The Holiday,” “It’s Complicated”), Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman,” “Monster”), Mel Brooks (“Blazing Saddles,” “The Producers,” “Young Frankenstein”), and more.
 
“I can’t say enough about the experience of diving into conversations with these talented filmmakers and hearing them describe THE MOVIES that have impacted their lives,” said host Ben Mankiewicz. “I will not soon forget Nancy Meyers detailing the terrifying thrill of watching THE EXORCIST for the first time or Mel Brooks discussing the beauty of watching Random Harvest with Carl Reiner roughly 113 times. This podcast is a reminder of how much movies matter — to the people who make them, and to the rest of us who watch and celebrate them.”
 
“The greatest minds in the film industry are film fans at their core,” said Michael Gluckstadt, Senior Director of Podcasts at Max. “Creating a platform for them to share the movie memories that shaped them was an exciting opportunity for us to work together with the TCM team and celebrate the rich history of the medium.
 
“The Talking Pictures podcast is a natural outgrowth of what we’ve been doing at TCM for thirty years: fueling a conversation around classic film,” said Angela Carone, Director of Podcast Programming at TCM. “Partnering with the Max team, we’re able to supercharge that mission with more interviews, more stories, more Ben jokes and, most importantly, more movies.”
 
The podcast features 45-minute episodes that will drop weekly on Max and all major podcast apps and platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Photos: Inside the THE HUNGER GAMES Prequel New York Screening Photo
Photos: Inside the THE HUNGER GAMES Prequel New York Screening

Cast walking the red carpet included stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer and Josh Andrés Rivera. They were joined by Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson, along with Costume Designer Trish Summerville and Executive Music Producer Dave Cobb. Check out the photos!

2
Video: Netflix Drops VERIFIED STAND-UP Trailer With Sabrina Wu, Leslie Liao & More Photo
Video: Netflix Drops VERIFIED STAND-UP Trailer With Sabrina Wu, Leslie Liao & More

Filmed at Webster Hall in New York City, the series features 10 of the best comedians in the game: Asif Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Gianmarco Soresi, Isiah Kelly, Leslie Liao, Nimesh Patel, Robby Hoffman, Rosebud Baker, Sabrina Wu, and Vanessa Gonzalez. Over the course of two-episodes, discover your new favorite comedian. Watch the video!

3
Video: Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer

From Blumhouse, the masterminds behind FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S and M3GAN, comes an original horror that taps into the innocence of imaginary friends – and begs the question: Are they really figments of childhood imagination or is something more terrifying lying just beneath? Watch the video trailer for IMAGINARY, featuring Betty Buckley.

4
Julianne Moore-Led MARY & GEORGE to Stream on STARZ With Nicholas Galitzine Photo
Julianne Moore-Led MARY & GEORGE to Stream on STARZ With Nicholas Galitzine

STARZ has acquired the U.S. and Canada rights to “Mary & George”, an audacious historical psychodrama starring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore (Still Alice) and Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue), about a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of King James I.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION Video
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
MOULIN ROUGE!