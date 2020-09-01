Matthew McConaughey Will Star In HANK THE COWDOG Podcast

“It’s me again, Hank the Cowdog!”

"It's me again, Hank the Cowdog!" -- this opening statement has been the start of over 74 children's books in an ongoing series by John R. Erickson which has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. Now, that very same line will open a brand-new podcast series starring Matthew McConaughey as none other than..."Hank the Cowdog."

From Tri-State Pictures, HTC Productions and QCODE, "Hank the Cowdog" is written, directed and executive produced by Jeff Nichols (SHOTGUN STORIES, TAKE SHELTER, MUD, MIDNIGHT SPECIAL and LOVING) and stars McConaughey as HANK who will also serve as an executive producer. The 5 episode season, which will also feature original musical numbers, will launch on September 14 through QCODE and be available on Apple Podcasts and all major podcast platforms.

The pairing reunites the two who collaborated on the 2012 film, MUD. McConaughey is joined by a fantastic supporting cast which includes Jesse Plemons, Cynthia Erivo, Kirsten Dunst, Leslie Jordan, Joel Edgerton, Scoot McNairy, and John R. Erickson. Nichols and McConaughey are joined by executive producers Sarah Green & Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Tri-State Pictures, Mark Erickson of HTC Productions and Rob Herting of QCODE.

The family podcast has partnered with The National Ranching Heritage out of Texas on an educational curriculum.

Listen to the trailer here.

