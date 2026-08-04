Mason Gooding Reveals He Wore a Skirt for His I WANT YOUR SEX Audition Tape

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Mason Gooding gave a candid account of how far he went to land his role in I WANT YOUR SEX, telling hosts on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK that he wore a skirt while filming his audition tape. The detail became a central moment of the conversation, with Gooding walking through the choice.

Gooding used the appearance to explain the thinking behind the wardrobe decision, giving viewers a specific look at the lengths performers sometimes go to in order to stand out during the casting process for a role. The anecdote offered a lighthearted glimpse into his preparation before securing the part.

The conversation stayed focused on that single, specific story rather than a broader survey of Gooding's career, with the actor recounting how he arrived at the decision to wear the skirt for the tape. His account gave hosts and viewers a firsthand sense of the creative risk he took to get noticed for the project.

The appearance centered entirely on that audition story, with Gooding fielding follow-up questions about the moment and offering additional color on how the unconventional choice factored into his casting in I WANT YOUR SEX.

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