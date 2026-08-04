Mason Gooding Recalls Cross-Country Drive and Rotisserie Chicken Meal Behind the Wheel

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Mason Gooding recounted the details of his cross-country drive when he moved to New York City during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, giving hosts a look at the journey that brought him to his new home. The conversation centered on the specifics of the trip, including the memorable moment Gooding ate a rotisserie chicken while driving.

Gooding used the segment to walk through details of relocating by car, offering a candid account of the road trip. His retelling gave viewers a firsthand look at the kind of practical, sometimes messy decisions that come with a long solo drive, including his choice of road food.

The appearance stayed focused on that single anecdote, with Gooding fielding questions about the trip and the rotisserie chicken he ate while driving. The story offered a lighter, personal glimpse into his move to New York City.

Gooding kept the discussion grounded in the specifics of the road trip itself, describing the experience as memorable enough to bring up on national television.

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