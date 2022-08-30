Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Xochitl Gomez Set For URSA MAJOR Film

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Xochitl Gomez have been cast as the leads in the new sci-fi thriller URSA MAJOR, directed by Jonathan and Josh Baker (KIN) and based on a script by Emmy Award-nominated Patrick Somerville and Colleen O'Brien and KATIE French.

Producers include John Finemore through Lost City, Mason Novick through MXN Entertainment, Somerville and David Eisenberg through Tractor Beam and Allen Fischer and Brian Steinberg through Artists First. Lost City's James Hoppe and Jack Byrnes are on board as exec producers, in association with exec producers XYZ Films, who are handling worldwide sales at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

URSA MAJOR is set on an earth-like planet, where a mother (Winstead) and daughter (Gomez) fight for survival while hiding from a group of relentless hunters. With the added threat of an imminent and deadly storm, Natalie - now a teenager - begins questioning her mother, Charlie, about who they really are, how they got here, and what they need to do to survive.

Winstead will play 'Charlie,' a ruthless survivalist who is determined to keep herself and her daughter safe, no matter the cost. Gomez will play 'Natalie,' a rule follower whose loyalty and admiration for her mother are tested when she starts to question their isolated way of life.

Winstead most recently played the titular character in the Netflix action film KATE, opposite Woody Harrelson, premiering #1 worldwide on the platform. She is also best known for her roles in BIRDS OF PREY for DC opposite Margot Robbie, GEMINI MAN for Ang Lee, 10 CLOVERFIELD LANE for J.J. Abrams, SMASHED for James Ponsoldt and SCOTT PILGRIM VS THE WORLD for Edgar Wright. On the silver screen Winstead starred in the third season of FX's Emmy winning anthology series FARGO, opposite Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon and Scoot McNairy.

Gomez is known for her recent role starring as 'America Chavez' in DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS and was also the lead of the Netflix series THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB.

Jonathan and Josh Baker (aka the Baker Brothers) previously directed KIN, starring Jack Reynor, Zoe Kravitz, Dennis Quaid, James Franco and Myles Truitt. The film, which served as their feature film debut, was adapted from their original short film BAG MAN, which premiered at SXSW to rave reviews.

Somerville and Eisenberg launched Tractor Beam earlier this year with the mission of making films that center on the creatives, empowering them to control the filmmaking process. URSA MAJOR is their first motion picture under the banner. Somerville and Eisenberg are both Emmy-nominated for their work on the acclaimed HBO Max limited series STATION ELEVEN, Somerville for writing and Eisenberg for editing. Vulture called the series "A profound television experience," while Vogue called it "...hands down the best new show of the year."

Lost City most recently produced Chloe Okuno's 2022 Sundance success, WATCHER, which IFC MIDNIGHT released nationally. Lost City's previous independent films include, BUFFALOED starring, Zoey Deutch and NEWNESS starring, Nicholas Hoult.

XYZ's current projects include BLACKBERRY starring Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton, THE BLACK KAISER starring Mads Mikkelsen, and the Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead film SOMETHING IN THE DIRT which premiered at Sundance 2022.

Its current slate also includes Nic Cassavetes' GOD IS A BULLET starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe and Jamie Foxx, NOCEBO directed by Lorcan Finnegan with Eva Green and Mark Strong, and ACCUSED from BAFTA-nominated BOILING POINT director Phillip Barantini. XYZ is in post-production on the Netflix Original HAVOC, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forrest Whitaker.

