Marvel Will Move Forward With ANT-MAN 3

Article Pixel Nov. 1, 2019  

Variety reports that "Ant-Man 3" is a go at Marvel. Director Peyton Reed will officially return as director.

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas area all expected to reprise their roles. There are no public details about the plot of the upcoming sequel.

The film is likely to be released in 2022.

This will be Rudd's fifth time playing Ant-Man. Previous appearances include the two "Ant-Man" movies as well as "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

