Martha Plimpton Will Star in GENERATION on HBO Max

Variety reports that actress Martha Plimpton will star in "Generation," a half-hour dramedy pilot from HBO Max.

The series follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

Plimpton plays Megan, a magnetic Adderall-fueled type-A Orange County mother whose core convictions clash with the values of her children's generation. She is the mother of the show's female leads.

Martha Plimpton has appeared on Broadway in The Coast of Utopia (2006), Shining City (2006), Top Girls (2007), and Pal Joey (2008). Other theatre productions include The Playboy of the Western World, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Glass Menagerie, The Sisters Rosensweig, and Uncle Vanya. She returned to Broadway in the fall of 2014 in a revival of A Delicate Balance starring opposite Glenn Close. She also appeared in the 2011 New York Philharmonic concert production of Company as Sarah. She is also known for her roles in "The Goonies," "Mosquito Coast," and "Parenthood."

Read the original story on Variety.





